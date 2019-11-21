21.11.2019 14:07:00

Americans Check Their Phones 96 Times a Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite our attempts to curb our phone use, we're connected to our phones more than ever. Americans now check their phones 96 times a day – that's onceevery 10 minutes, according to new research by global tech care company Asurion1. That's a 20 percent daily increase from a similar survey conducted by Asurion two years ago1.

Asurion (PRNewsFoto/Asurion)

Phone use is rising despite roughly half of Americans attempting periods where they tried to use their phone less. Eighteen- to 24- year-olds check their phones twice as much as the national average. This age group is also aware of their heavy phone use, as they are more likely than other Americans to try to curb their phone use (68%)1.

Others survey findings include:

I Want to Keep in Touch
Staying Connected with friends and family is the #1 reason people use their phones, regardless of age or gender.

…But I Don't Want to Talk
For the first time, texting is now king across all age groups, even among Baby Boomers. In fact, Baby Boomers are seven times more likely to text than they are to talk in-person and are twice as likely to send a text instead of call.

Do as I Say, Not as I Do
Nearly 9 out of 10 Americans get offended when someone they're speaking with starts looking at their phone. However, three-quarters admit they've done it themselves. And, nearly 1 in 5 say they do this frequently.

It's All About Balance
Despite their increased phone use, nearly half of Americans say their smartphones actually help them achieve more work life balance, not less.

To learn more about how to unlock the potential of technology, visit Asurion.com.

About Asurion
Asurion helps people protect, connect and enjoy the latest tech – to make life a little easier. Every day our 19,000 experts help more than 300 million people around the world solve the most common and uncommon tech issues. We're just a call, tap, click or visit away for everything from getting a same-day replacement of your smartphone, to helping you stream or connect with no buffering, bumps or bewilderment. We think you should stay connected and get the most from the tech you love… no matter the type of tech or where you purchased it. Learn more at Asurion.com.

1Asurion-sponsored survey by Market Research Firm Solidea Solutions conducted August 18-20, 2019 of 1,998 U.S. smartphone users, compared to an Asurion-sponsored survey conducted by market research company OnePoll between Sept. 11 – 19, 2017 of 2000 U.S. adults with a smartphone.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americans-check-their-phones-96-times-a-day-300962643.html

SOURCE Asurion

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2'564.00
0.35 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
CS Group 12.99
0.12 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
UBS Group 11.96
-0.21 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Alcon 56.96
-0.21 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Geberit 527.00
-0.23 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
ABB 21.51
-0.69 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Givaudan 2'871.00
-0.76 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 103.50
-0.77 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Adecco Group 60.90
-0.78 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Lonza Grp 332.80
-0.86 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölpreise legen zu
10:06
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
09:24
SMI stemmt sich gegen negativen Markttrend
08:58
Weekly-Hits: China & Kering
20.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
18.11.19
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hin und Her im Handelsstreit: SMI leichter -- DAX reduziert Verluste -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
Alcon steigert Umsatz und startet neues Sparprogramm - Alcon-Aktie verliert
Das neue Apple-Patent dürfte Apple Watch-Fans begeistern
Bleibt Tesla profitabel? Diese Faktoren muss Elon Musk im Auge behalten
US-Präsidentschaftswahlen 2020: Der Markt wird in einem Fall "definitiv" einstürzen
u-blox-Aktie tiefer nach Gewinnwarnung: u-blox senkt mittelfristiges EBIT-Margenziel
Comet sieht sich für 2. Halbjahr auf Kurs - Comet-Aktie hebt zweistellig ab
Target-Aktie schiesst hoch: Target hebt nach Gewinnplus Jahresprognose an
Stiller Investor: Grösster Privataktionär der SNB - ein unbekannter Deutscher
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie klettert ins Plus: ASMALLWORLD schliesst globale Partnerschaft ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hin und Her im Handelsstreit: SMI leichter -- DAX reduziert Verluste -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
Am heimischen und deutschen Aktienmarkt bleibt die Stimmung am Donnerstag trüb. Die Indizes in Fernost präsentierten sich mit Verlusten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;