Americaneagle.com's Sitefinity Department Director Named Progress MVP for 2020

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Sitefinity has just announced that Americaneagle.com's Sitefinity Department Director, Matt Annes has been recognized as a Progress MVP in the Business category. In its inaugural year, this program is designed to celebrate individuals who are passionate about Sitefinity CMS, highly skilled, and regularly commit to sharing insights with the Progress community.

As the lead for Americaneagle.com's Sitefinity practice, Matt Annes has been working with the platform for the past 6 years. In this role, he drives efficiency, enablement, and profit for clients through his extensive subject matter expertise. Annes has participated in and managed several notable projects for clients in various industries such as the Cleveland Browns, RGA, Green Bay Packers, and many others. Annes is also a member of the Sitefinity Partner Advisory Council and coordinates community user groups on an ongoing basis. With his new status as a Progress MVP, he will continue his dedication to Sitefinity and provide key insights from his experience that will influence the development of the platform.

"I couldn't be more honored to be recognized as one of the first Progress MVPs," Matt Annes said. "It's a real testament to the incredible strength and expertise of the Americaneagle.com Sitefinity team which I am fortunate enough to represent.  I'm excited about the chance to influence the future of Sitefinity and to use this opportunity to create even more dynamic digital experiences for our customers."

The Progress MVP winners are selected through a rigorous nomination process. Several factors are considered including each candidate's knowledge of the Sitefinity CMS, the amount of support they provide to the Sitefinity community, certifications, industry event involvement, and more. This recognition, along with Americaneagle.com's Progress Titanium Partnership status, further solidifies the agency's success with the platform.

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 2,000+ clients include Dairy Queen, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech, and the American Management Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com

