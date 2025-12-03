Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’890 0.3%  SPI 17’706 0.3%  Dow 47’474 0.4%  DAX 23’711 0.5%  Euro 0.9337 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’686 0.3%  Gold 4’206 -0.6%  Bitcoin 73’858 6.3%  Dollar 0.8030 -0.2%  Öl 62.3 -1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278VAT31186490Lonza1384101ABB1222171Amrize143013422Swisscom874251
Top News
Tesla-Aktie: Starker Preisverfall bei Model 3 und Y verunsichert Anleger
Enthüllung des Bitcoin-Gründers Satoshi? Experten sehen überraschende Parallelen zu Jack Dorsey
KI-Hype um NVIDIA & Co.: Warum ein anderer Tech-CEO bewusst dagegen hält - und damit Erfolg hat
Synthetische ETFs: Welche regulatorischen Risiken Anleger kennen sollten
Dottikon-Aktie: Firmenchef setzt auf Stabilität statt "ewiges Wachstum"
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

American Tower Aktie 14546493 / US03027X1000

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

03.12.2025 04:20:57

American Tower Prices $850 Mln Senior Notes Offering Due 2032 At 4.700%

American Tower
142.55 CHF 0.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) announced the pricing of its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2032 in an aggregate principal amount of $850.0 million. The 2032 notes will have an interest rate of 4.700% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.685% of their face value.

The company expects net proceeds of the offering to be approximately $839.5 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. American Tower intends to use the net proceeds to repay existing indebtedness under its $4.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility.

Barclays Capital Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Santander US Capital Markets LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC are acting as Joint Book-Running Managers for the offering.