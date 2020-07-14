American States Water Company Announces Issuance of $160 Million Senior Unsecured Notes at GSWC

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) announced today that on July 8, 2020, its wholly owned water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company ("GSWC”), completed the issuance of unsecured private placement notes totaling $160,000,000. In connection with the transaction, GSWC issued (i) $85,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Series A Senior Notes at a coupon rate of 2.17% due July 8, 2030, and (ii) $75,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Series B Senior Notes at a coupon rate of 2.90% due July 8, 2040. Interest on the Notes will be payable semiannually on January 8 and July 8. The Notes are unsecured and will rank equally with GSWC’s unsecured and unsubordinated debt. GSWC used the proceeds to pay down short-term borrowings and to fund operations and capital expenditures.

