American Specialty Health Named Best of the Best Wellness Winner for San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego office of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) has been named San Diego's "Best of the Best Wellness Provider" Elite Winner by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The company also received San Diego's Best and Brightest in Wellness Award for the fourth consecutive year. ASH is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized once again as a company that is committed to the health and wellness of our employees and the community at large," said ASH Vice President of Human Resources Kristin Bragg. "This fourth consecutive win and our elite award illustrate that our dedication to good health is deeply entrenched in our culture. At ASH, we walk the talk of wellness and have for three decades. And our focus isn't just on our employees. As a key national provider of fitness, wellness and other health benefit services for many of the nation's top health plans and employer groups, we are dedicated to expanding evidence-based health benefits offerings so that all Americans have access to affordable, engaging health benefits that empower them to live healthier and longer."

An independent research firm evaluates Best and Brightest companies based on key measures in various categories, including: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance. Additionally, the Best and Brightest in Wellness are evaluated on Wellness Benefits and Programs, Wellness Culture and Environment, Employee Input, Leadership, and Participation, and Incentives Outcomes, Analysis and Tracking.

"As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through cultural innovation, maximizing their workforce potential," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

ASH was founded in 1987 with just $4000 in seed money and has grown into a half- billion-dollar company serving more than 50 million members nationwide. ASH has more than 1,400 employees in offices across the country and was recently named a 10-time winner on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

About the Best and Brightest

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources, providing the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. The program celebrates companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com to nominate a company.

About the Best and Brightest In Wellness

The Best and Brightest in Wellness® celebrates those companies that are making their businesses healthy, the lives of their employees better, and the community a healthier to place to live.

About American Specialty Health

American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled benefits management services, including musculoskeletal health provider networks and programs, fitness center networks and exercise programs, and health management solutions for health plans, insurance carriers, employers and others. With offices in Carmel (Indianapolis), IN, San Diego, CA, Fort Worth, TX, and Columbia, SC, ASH has more than 1,400 employees. ASH administers benefits for over 50 million members nationwide and has consumer self-pay programs for over 155 million members. For more information about ASH, visit www.ashcompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter at @ASHCompanies .

