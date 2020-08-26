American Society of Plastic Surgeons to Host Virtual "Plastic Surgery The Meeting"

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) will host the specialty's largest scientific conference, Plastic Surgery The Meeting (PSTM), in a virtual environment – live online Oct. 16-18 – with original on-demand programming available over the course of 50 days, from Oct. 9-Nov. 30. The ambitious educational programming slate includes aesthetic, breast, reconstructive, craniomaxillofacial and practice management tracks for plastic surgeons, residents and allied health professionals.

The virtual meeting features nearly 100 live sessions, more than 50 on-demand sessions and over 1,300 abstract presentations. Attendees can earn up to 75 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM, 30 of which are applicable to patient safety.

"Every year ASPS offers the most extensive educational opportunities and the way we've structured our virtual meeting ensures we will continue that tradition of excellence," said ASPS President Lynn Jeffers, MD, MBA, FACS. "While the Society is disappointed to not host PSTM in person this year, the virtual format offers new exciting opportunities while also protecting the health and safety of members, staff and guests."

"We understand that everyone who attends PSTM enjoys connecting with colleagues from around the country, as well as the world, so we've created virtual events where attendees can still engage with the Society and each other in more informal settings – and extended the availability of programming to maximize learning opportunities without being tethered nonstop to a computer screen," Dr. Jeffers continued.

Innovative social events include receptions where attendees can connect and chat live with colleagues, musical performances and the 10th annual Residents Bowl championship, in which plastic surgery training programs compete in an intense quiz-bowl format.

In addition to the six unique educational tracks presented by world-renowned faculty, virtual PSTM includes the interactive session, Plastic Surgery Innovations: Who's Winning the Fat Wars? as well as a Migraine Surgery Symposium and Rhinoplasty Symposium.

The World Society of Simulation Surgery will host their 11th Annual Meeting, in conjunction with the virtual PSTM, where plastic surgeons will discuss the developing role of simulation and virtual surgery in education and delve into programming that encompasses the evolution of surgery to meet current and future needs to improve surgical education and the landscape of simulation surgery.

A virtual exhibit hall will allow attendees to schedule individual online consultations with more than 100 companies, all gathered together to showcase the latest products and services as attendees reopen and re-establish their practices.

Plastic Surgery The Meeting has provided generations of aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgeons the continuing medical education and latest cutting-edge research to grow all aspects of their surgical careers and practices. All sessions, labs and courses help identify current and emerging issues and medical advances in plastic surgery that impact the diagnosis and delivery of treatment for a wide range of patients – and help assess the potential applications of new techniques, medical devices and therapeutics into clinical practice.

To learn more about the educational activities and events, please visit the Plastic Surgery The Meeting website.

About ASPS

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the world's largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons. Representing more than 8,000 member surgeons, the Society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. ASPS comprises more than 93 percent of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States. Founded in 1931, the Society represents physicians certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. ASPS advances quality care to plastic surgery patients by encouraging high standards of training, ethics, physician practice and research in plastic surgery.

