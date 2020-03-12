12.03.2020 23:00:00

American Shaman Debuts First-Of-Its-Kind Sleep Product

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Shaman officially unveils its first sleep product, CBNight, on Friday, March 13 on World Sleep Day. The water-soluble tincture is the first American Shaman item to focus on cannabinol (CBN), a minor cannabinoid tied to several distinct sleep benefits.

"One of the most common issues facing people today is a lack of quality sleep," says CEO Vince Sanders. "We developed CBNight to help people get to sleep faster and stay asleep longer."

While better known cannabinoids, primarily THC and CBD, attach to CB1 and CB2 cell receptors, CBN also interacts with the TRPA-1, TRPV-2, TRPV-3, and TRPV-4 cellular ion channels. This results in a state of relaxation that supports consistent, deep sleep. Users report feeling refreshed, without the grogginess that accompanies other, more traditional sleep aids.

"This represents an exciting evolution in the development of cannabinoid products," continues Sanders. "We've already seen phenomenal success in the utilization of our proprietary nanotechnology with CBD products. By applying this knowledge to CBNight, we've been able to create a tincture that has unsurpassed bioavailability, making it the first CBN oil of its kind on the market."

CBNight, in accordance with Section 297A of the 2018 Farm Bill, contains less than 0.3 percent THC and has no psychoactive effects. CBD American Shaman recommends taking it with 8oz of water 30 minutes before bed. And, because of CBNight's sleep-supporting properties, users should not operate heavy machinery or drive after taking it.

For more information visit https://cbdamericanshaman.com/cbn-oil.

About American Shaman
Based out of Kansas City, Missouri, American Shaman has been making high quality cannabinoid tinctures and products since 2014. The company was one of the first to utilize nanotechnology to increase the bioavailability of CBD. Additionally, American Shaman is one of only a handful of CBD companies to receive certification from the US Hemp Authority for its manufacturing and quality control processes.

 

SOURCE American Shaman

