|
31.07.2020 01:30:00
American Savings Bank Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
HONOLULU, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (American), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE), today reported net income for the second quarter of 2020 of $14.0 million. This compares to $15.8 million in the first, or linked, quarter of 2020, and $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.
"I'm extremely proud of the performance of our teammates for our customers, our bank and our community through a quarter filled with challenges," said Rich Wacker, president and chief executive officer of American. "Our results reflect the impact of the crisis in the compression of our lending margins and higher provision for potential credit losses. We were able to partially offset these pressures through strong mortgage production, good cost control and a gain on sale of securities, while strong deposit growth reinforced our healthy liquidity position. As the uncertain environment unfolds, we will continue to work closely with our customers to manage our risk and serve as a source of stability."
Financial Highlights
Net interest income was $56.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $61.1 million in the linked quarter, and $61.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease compared to the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to lower asset yields within the loan and investment portfolios as a result of the lower interest rate environment. The investment portfolio yield was reduced by higher amortization of premiums within the mortgage backed securities portfolio in the second quarter. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.21%, compared to 3.72% in the linked quarter and 3.82% in the second quarter of 2019.
The provision for credit losses was $15.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $10.4 million in the linked quarter and $7.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. The higher provision for the quarter was primarily due to $7 million in additional credit reserves related to COVID-19, as well as $4 million in provisioning for unfunded commitments.
The net charge-off ratio for the second quarter of 2020 was 0.49%, compared to 0.44% in the linked quarter and 0.29% in the second quarter of 2019. Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans receivable held for investment was 0.86% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 0.90% in the linked quarter and 0.79% in the prior year quarter.
Noninterest income was $24.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $14.8 million in the linked quarter and $15.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest income from the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to a $7.1 million gain related to the sale of 34,680 Visa Class B restricted shares and a $2.2 million gain on the sale of investment securities as we sold some legacy positions to reduce credit risk and yield volatility in our investment portfolio.
Noninterest expense was $48.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $46.5 million in the linked quarter and $48.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. During the quarter, American incurred $3.7 million in COVID-19 related expenses, which consisted of additional pay to frontline employees who continued serving customers during the pandemic, the repurchase of excess vacation days for employees unable to use vacation while working through the pandemic, purchases of personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies, and employee meals purchased to promote employee safety and support small business restaurants. The higher COVID-19 related expenses were partially offset by lower travel, business development and marketing expenses.
Total loans were $5.5 billion as of June 30, 2020, up 6.45%1 from December 31, 2019, driven mainly by the addition of $370 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, as well as increases in the commercial real estate and commercial and industrial portfolios, offset by decreases in the retail portfolio.
Total deposits were $7.0 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 12.1%2 from December 31, 2019. The average cost of funds was 0.18% for the quarter, down six basis points versus the linked quarter and down twelve basis points versus the prior year quarter.
Overall, American's return on average equity for the second quarter of 2020 was 8.00%, compared to 9.15% in the linked quarter and 10.46% in the second quarter of 2019. Return on average assets was 0.72% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 0.87% in the linked quarter and 0.96% in the same quarter last year.
_______________
1
Annualized from December 31, 2019, total loans as of June 30, 2020 increased 12.9%.
2
Annualized from December 31, 2019, total deposits as of June 30, 2020 increased 24.2%.
In the second quarter of 2020, American retained capital and did not pay a dividend to HEI to support its commitment to PPP lending to the community while maintaining healthy capital levels. American had a leverage ratio of 8.4% at June 30, 2020.
HEI EARNINGS RELEASE, HEI WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2020 GUIDANCE
Concurrent with American's regulatory filing 30 days after the end of the quarter, American announced its second quarter 2020 financial results today. Please note that these reported results relate only to American and are not necessarily indicative of HEI's consolidated financial results for second quarter 2020.
HEI plans to announce its second quarter 2020 consolidated financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020 and will also conduct a webcast and conference call at 10:15 a.m.Hawaii time (4:15 p.m. Eastern time) that same day to discuss its consolidated earnings, including American's earnings, and 2020 guidance.
Interested parties within the United States may listen to the conference by calling (844) 834-0652 and international parties may listen to the conference by calling (412) 317-5198 or by accessing the webcast on HEI's website at www.hei.com under the "Investor Relations" section, sub-heading "News and Events — Events and Presentations."
HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com, as a means of disclosing additional information. Such disclosures will be included on HEI's website in the Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website at www.hei.com in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and American's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference. Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms in order to review documents filed with and issued by the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.
An on-line replay of the August 6, 2020 webcast will be available on HEI's website beginning about two hours after the event. Audio replays of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours after the event through August 20, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10146073.
HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utility, Hawaiian Electric; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current, LLC.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, American and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
American Savings Bank, F.S.B.
STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
2020
2019
Interest and dividend income
Interest and fees on loans
$
53,541
$
55,545
$
58,620
$
109,086
$
116,480
Interest and dividends on investment securities
6,288
9,430
7,535
15,718
18,163
Total interest and dividend income
59,829
64,975
66,155
124,804
134,643
Interest expense
Interest on deposit liabilities
3,071
3,587
4,287
6,658
8,539
Interest on other borrowings
75
313
411
388
939
Total interest expense
3,146
3,900
4,698
7,046
9,478
Net interest income
56,683
61,075
61,457
117,758
125,165
Provision for credit losses
15,133
10,401
7,688
25,534
14,558
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
41,550
50,674
53,769
92,224
110,607
Noninterest income
Fees from other financial services
3,102
4,571
4,798
7,673
9,360
Fee income on deposit liabilities
2,897
5,113
5,004
8,010
10,082
Fee income on other financial products
1,212
1,872
1,830
3,084
3,423
Bank-owned life insurance
1,673
794
2,390
2,467
4,649
Mortgage banking income
6,252
2,000
976
8,252
1,590
Gain on sale of securities, net
9,275
—
—
9,275
—
Other income, net
(251)
413
534
162
992
Total noninterest income
24,160
14,763
15,532
38,923
30,096
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
25,079
25,777
25,750
50,856
51,262
Occupancy
5,442
5,267
5,479
10,709
10,149
Data processing
3,849
3,837
3,852
7,686
7,590
Services
2,474
2,809
2,606
5,283
5,032
Equipment
2,290
2,339
2,189
4,629
4,253
Office supplies, printing and postage
1,049
1,341
1,663
2,390
3,023
Marketing
379
802
1,323
1,181
2,313
FDIC insurance
751
102
628
853
1,254
Other expense1
7,063
4,194
4,519
11,257
8,373
Total noninterest expense
48,376
46,468
48,009
94,844
93,249
Income before income taxes
17,334
18,969
21,292
36,303
47,454
Income taxes
3,320
3,208
4,276
6,528
9,599
Net income
$
14,014
$
15,761
$
17,016
$
29,775
$
37,855
Comprehensive income
$
13,734
$
35,608
$
31,291
$
49,342
$
58,382
OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)
Return on average assets
0.72
0.87
0.96
0.79
1.07
Return on average equity
8.00
9.15
10.46
8.57
11.76
Return on average tangible common equity
9.07
10.39
11.97
9.72
13.48
Net interest margin
3.21
3.72
3.82
3.46
3.90
Efficiency ratio
59.84
61.27
62.36
60.53
60.06
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding
0.49
0.44
0.29
0.46
0.34
As of period end
Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment
0.86
0.90
0.79
Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding
1.50
1.49
1.17
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.9
8.3
8.2
Tier-1 leverage ratio
8.4
8.8
8.7
Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)
$
—
$
28.0
$
15.0
$
28.0
$
33.0
1
The three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 include approximately $3.7 million and $3.8 million, respectively, of certain significant direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. These costs, which have been recorded in Other expense, include $2.3 million of compensation expense and $1.1 million of enhanced cleaning and sanitation costs.
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.
American Savings Bank, F.S.B.
BALANCE SHEETS DATA
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
140,968
$
129,770
Interest-bearing deposits
365,996
48,628
Investment securities
Available-for-sale, at fair value
1,389,633
1,232,826
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
124,623
139,451
Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost
9,880
8,434
Loans held for investment
5,437,817
5,121,176
Allowance for credit losses
(81,307)
(53,355)
Net loans
5,356,510
5,067,821
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
37,143
12,286
Other
512,722
511,611
Goodwill
82,190
82,190
Total assets
$
8,019,665
$
7,233,017
Liabilities and shareholder's equity
Deposit liabilities–noninterest-bearing
$
2,422,042
$
1,909,682
Deposit liabilities–interest-bearing
4,607,910
4,362,220
Other borrowings
124,975
115,110
Other
158,344
146,954
Total liabilities
7,313,271
6,533,966
Common stock
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
350,826
349,453
Retained earnings
344,662
358,259
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefits
Net unrealized gains on securities
$
21,264
$
2,481
Retirement benefit plans
(10,359)
10,905
(11,143)
(8,662)
Total shareholder's equity
706,394
699,051
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$
8,019,665
$
7,233,017
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.
Contact:
Julie R. Smolinski
Telephone: (808) 543-7300
Director, Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@hei.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-savings-bank-reports-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-301103588.html
SOURCE American Savings Bank
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex tendierten am Donnerstag deutlich leichter. Die US-Aktienmärkten zeigten sich nach einem verlustreichen Start letztlich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}