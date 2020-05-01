01.05.2020 01:00:00

American Savings Bank Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

HONOLULU, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (American), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE), today reported net income for the first quarter of 2020 of $15.8 million. This compares to $28.2 million in the fourth, or linked, quarter of 2019, which included an after-tax gain of $7.7 million1 related to the sales of former properties, net of exit costs to transition to American's new campus, and $20.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.

"Our results reflect a lot of the good work our team delivered as we kicked off 2020, but we also increased our allowance for credit losses to reflect the challenges our customers face in the economic crisis unfolding at the end of the quarter," said Rich Wacker, president and chief executive officer of American. "With healthy capital and liquidity positions, we are devoting our efforts to help customers and the community fight through this storm. Our work on the Paycheck Protection Program is helping more than 2,500 companies preserve nearly 40,000 jobs."

1  The after-tax gain on sale of properties and the after-tax campus transition costs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $7.9 million and $0.2 million, respectively.

Financial Highlights

Net interest income was $61.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $60.9 million in the linked quarter, and $63.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to lower asset yields as a result of lower interest rates, partially offset by lower cost of funds on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.72%, compared to 3.74% in the linked quarter and 3.99% in the first quarter of 2019.

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) for loans was $53.4 million at December 31, 2019. Upon adoption of the new Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) standard on January 1, 2020, American recognized an increase in ACL for loans of approximately $21 million, which includes a $2 million increase in allowance for loan commitments, as a cumulative effect adjustment from the change in accounting policy. A corresponding decrease in retained earnings was also recognized. At March 31, 2020, the ACL for loans totaled $77.1 million, up $23.7 million from December 31, 2019. The provision for credit losses was $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $5.6 million in the linked quarter and $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. The higher provision for the quarter was primarily due to additional credit reserves related to COVID-19.

The net charge-off ratio for the first quarter of 2020 was 0.44%, compared to 0.41% in the linked quarter and 0.39% in the first quarter of 2019. Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans receivable held for investment was 0.90% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 0.58% in the linked quarter and 0.83% in the prior year quarter. The increase versus the linked and prior year quarters was primarily driven by a commercial real estate exposure that contributed to higher loss reserves in the prior year, and which was placed on nonaccrual this quarter.

Noninterest income was $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $26.3 million in the linked quarter and $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in noninterest income from the linked quarter was primarily due to the aforementioned gain on sales of former properties.

Noninterest expense was $46.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $46.2 million in the linked quarter and $45.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher occupancy costs related to American's new campus.  

Total loans were $5.2 billion as of March 31, 2020, up 4.7% annualized from December 31, 2019, driven mainly by increases in the commercial and commercial real estate portfolios, offset by reductions in the retail loan portfolios.   

Total deposits were $6.4 billion as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 7.1% annualized from December 31, 2019. The average cost of funds was 0.24% for the quarter, down two basis points versus the linked quarter and down seven basis points versus the prior year quarter.

Overall, American's return on average equity for the first quarter of 2020 was 9.1%, compared to 16.5% in the linked quarter and 13.1% in the first quarter of 2019. Return on average assets was 0.87% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 1.58% in the linked quarter and 1.18% in the same quarter last year. Fourth quarter 2019 return on average equity and return on assets were elevated due to the previously mentioned gain on sales of former properties. 

In the first quarter of 2020, American paid dividends of $28.0 million to HEI while maintaining healthy capital levels—leverage ratio of 8.8% and total capital ratio of 13.9% at March 31, 2020.

HEI EARNINGS RELEASE, HEI WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2020 EPS GUIDANCE

Concurrent with American's regulatory filing 30 days after the end of the quarter, American announced its first quarter 2020 financial results today. Please note that these reported results relate only to American and are not necessarily indicative of HEI's consolidated financial results for first quarter 2020.

HEI plans to announce its first quarter 2020 consolidated financial results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 and will also conduct a webcast and conference call at 7:30 a.m.Hawaii time (1:30 p.m. Eastern time) that same day to discuss its consolidated earnings, including American's earnings, and 2020 guidance. 

Interested parties within the United States may listen to the conference by calling (844) 834-0652 and international parties may listen to the conference by calling (412) 317-5198 or by accessing the webcast on HEI's website at www.hei.com under the "Investor Relations" section, sub-heading "News and Events — Events and Presentations."

HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com, as a means of disclosing additional information. Such disclosures will be included on HEI's website in the Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website at www.hei.com in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and American's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference. Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms in order to review documents filed with and issued by the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.

An on-line replay of the May 5, 2020 webcast will be available on HEI's website beginning about two hours after the event. Audio replays of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours after the event through May 19, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10142250.

HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utility, Hawaiian Electric; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current, LLC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, American and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)




Three months ended 

(in thousands)


March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


March 31,
2019

Interest and dividend income







Interest and fees on loans


$

55,545



$

57,892



$

57,860


Interest and dividends on investment securities


9,430



7,160



10,628


Total interest and dividend income


64,975



65,052



68,488


Interest expense







Interest on deposit liabilities


3,587



3,907



4,252


Interest on other borrowings


313



249



528


Total interest expense


3,900



4,156



4,780


Net interest income


61,075



60,896



63,708


Provision for credit losses


10,401



5,607



6,870


Net interest income after provision for credit losses


50,674



55,289



56,838


Noninterest income







Fees from other financial services


4,571



4,830



4,562


Fee income on deposit liabilities


5,113



5,475



5,078


Fee income on other financial products


1,872



1,378



1,593


Bank-owned life insurance


794



1,378



2,259


Mortgage banking income


2,000



1,863



614


Gain on sale of real estate




10,762




Other income, net


413



654



458


Total noninterest income


14,763



26,340



14,564


Noninterest expense







Compensation and employee benefits


25,777



26,383



25,512


Occupancy


5,267



5,429



4,670


Data processing


3,837



3,953



3,738


Services


2,809



2,378



2,426


Equipment


2,339



2,344



2,064


Office supplies, printing and postage


1,341



1,192



1,360


Marketing


802



1,035



990


FDIC insurance


102



(45)



626


Other expense


4,194



3,537



3,854


Total noninterest expense


46,468



46,206



45,240


Income before income taxes


18,969



35,423



26,162


Income taxes


3,208



7,193



5,323


Net income


$

15,761



$

28,230



$

20,839


Comprehensive income


$

35,608



$

33,300



$

27,091


OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)







Return on average assets


0.87



1.58



1.18


Return on average equity


9.15



16.45



13.09


Return on average tangible common equity


10.39



18.69



15.03


Net interest margin


3.72



3.74



3.99


Efficiency ratio


61.27



52.97



57.80


Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding


0.44



0.41



0.39


As of period end







Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment


0.90



0.58



0.83


Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding


1.49



1.04



1.12


Tangible common equity to tangible assets


8.3



8.6



8.1


Tier-1 leverage ratio


8.8



9.1



8.7


Total capital ratio


13.9



14.3



13.9


Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)


$

28.0



$

9.0



$

18.0



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

 

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

BALANCE SHEETS DATA

(Unaudited)


(in thousands)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets





Cash and due from banks


$

186,897



$

129,770


Interest-bearing deposits


2,635



48,628


Investment securities





Available-for-sale, at fair value


1,340,241



1,232,826


Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost


134,656



139,451


Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost


9,760



8,434


Loans held for investment


5,180,932



5,121,176


Allowance for credit losses


(77,084)



(53,355)


Net loans


5,103,848



5,067,821


Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value


18,155



12,286


Other


507,363



511,611


Goodwill


82,190



82,190


Total assets


$

7,385,745



$

7,233,017


Liabilities and shareholder's equity





Deposit liabilities–noninterest-bearing


$

1,969,694



$

1,909,682


Deposit liabilities–interest-bearing


4,414,089



4,362,220


Other borrowings


157,605



115,110


Other


152,365



146,954


Total liabilities


6,693,753



6,533,966


Common stock


1



1


Additional paid-in capital


350,158



349,453


Retained earnings


330,648



358,259


Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefits





     Net unrealized gains on securities

$

21,929



$

2,481



     Retirement benefit plans

(10,744)


11,185


(11,143)


(8,662)


Total shareholder's equity


691,992



699,051


Total liabilities and shareholder's equity


$

7,385,745



$

7,233,017



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

 

Contact:

Julie R. Smolinski

Telephone: (808) 543-7300


Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Planning

E-mail:  ir@hei.com

 

American Savings Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/American Savings Bank)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-savings-bank-reports-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-301050688.html

SOURCE Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 433.10
2.46 %
Givaudan 3’233.00
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 40.04
-1.01 %
Nestle 101.90
-1.05 %
Sika 159.70
-1.24 %
UBS Group 10.34
-4.17 %
The Swatch Grp 193.15
-5.04 %
CS Group 8.73
-5.21 %
Swiss Re 69.66
-5.53 %
Swiss Life Hldg 341.90
-6.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
30.04.20
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
30.04.20
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
30.04.20
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
29.04.20
Conflicting Narratives
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re schreibt im ersten Quartal einen Verlust - Aktie klar im Minus
Gilead-Aktie fester: Fortschritte bei COVID-19-Wirkstoff
Shell-Aktie fällt über 10%: Quartalsdividende zum ersten Mal seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg gekappt
Gilead-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Erste Studienergebnisse zu Corona-Wirkstoff Remdesivir
Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen: Tesla-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Bank of America: Goldpreis könnte auf 3'000 US-Dollar steigen - Saxo Bank sogar noch optimistischer
LafargeHolcim-Aktie stabil: Umsatzrückgang im ersten Quartal
Deshalb zeigt sich der Franken zu Euro und Dollar stärker
SMI geht tiefrot ins lange Wochenende -- DAX knickt schlussendlich ein
EZB lockert Geldpolitik weiter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht tiefrot ins lange Wochenende -- DAX knickt schlussendlich ein
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX gaben am Donnerstag deutlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB