American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA), a leading kidney care and dialysis services provider focused on partnering with local nephrologists, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 earnings results after the market close on Monday, May 11, 2020, to be followed by a conference call on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-8029, or for international callers (201) 689-8029. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853, or for international callers (201) 612-7415. The conference ID for the live call and the replay is 13697055. The replay will be available until May 19, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.americanrenal.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately after the call.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates ("ARA”) is a leading provider of outpatient dialysis services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, ARA operated 246 dialysis clinic locations in 27 states and the District of Columbia serving more than 17,300 patients with end stage renal disease. ARA operates principally through a physician partnership model, in which it partners with approximately 400 local nephrologists to develop, own and operate dialysis clinics. ARA’s Core Values emphasize taking good care of patients, providing physicians with clinical autonomy and operational support, hiring and retaining the best possible staff and providing comprehensive management services. For more information about American Renal Associates, visit www.americanrenal.com.

