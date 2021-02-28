SMI 10’522 -1.3%  SPI 13’134 -1.3%  Dow 30’932 -1.5%  DAX 13’786 -0.7%  Euro 1.0973 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’636 -1.3%  Gold 1’734 -2.0%  Bitcoin 41’435 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9085 0.4%  Öl 66.0 -1.7% 

28.02.2021 01:04:00

American Pharmacists Association Comment on Authorization of Janssen Vaccine: We are Ready to Continue this Work

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement from Scott J. Knoer, MS, PharmD, FASHP, executive vice president and CEO of the American Pharmacists Association, upon the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision today to authorize emergency use of Janssen Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine:

American Pharmacists Association logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Pharmacists Association)

"Since the first COVID-19 vaccines were authorized more than two months ago, hundreds of thousands of trained and trusted pharmacists, student pharmacists and pharmacy technicians have been willing, ready and able to administer the vaccine to individuals across the country. With this newly authorized COVID vaccine, in addition to the growing supply of currently authorized vaccines, more pharmacists will be able to do their part as vaccinators and vital members of the immunization neighborhood, thereby increasing access to these vital tools.

"We welcome the FDA's authorization of the Janssen vaccine. The addition of another safe and effective vaccine to our toolbox means that we are another step closer to our goal of vaccinating everyone we can as quickly as possible, and controlling this terrible pandemic."

About the American Pharmacists Association
The American Pharmacists Association is the largest association of pharmacists in the United States advancing the entire pharmacy profession. Our expert staff, and strong volunteer leadership, including many experienced pharmacists, allow us to deliver vital leadership to help pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists and pharmacy technicians find success and satisfaction in their work, while advocating for changes that benefit them, their patients and communities. For more information, please visit www.pharmacist.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-pharmacists-association-comment-on-authorization-of-janssen-vaccine-we-are-ready-to-continue-this-work-301236876.html

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association

