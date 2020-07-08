American Pharmacists Association (APhA) and International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Call for Continued WHO Global Support and Cooperation in the Fight Against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) and International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) stand with front-line pharmacists around the world who are caring for patients and rely heavily on the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) during the COVID-19 global crisis. Global efforts for patient care support and access to safe and quality medical products, among other support, are essential and cannot be compromised.

"It's important now, more than ever, that communities and health professionals across the globe work together to continue to understand and mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Not having the United States influence and support WHO could be detrimental to the health of patients around the world during this immediate crisis, and as we prepare for future pandemics," said Scott K. Knoer, MS, PharmD, FASHP, APhA Executive Vice President and CEO.

"FIP has been in official relations with the WHO since 1948 and has made considerable strides in our partnership to expand the roles of pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists in improving global well-being and health and safe access to medicines," said Catherine Duggan, PhD. FRPharmS, FIP Chief Executive Officer. "The experiences and support of the U.S. government and practitioners have significantly shaped the work and collaboration opportunities emanating from the WHO, especially during COVID-19."

We strongly urge the U.S. government to reconsider its withdrawal from the WHO and support collaborative efforts in the global fight against COVID-19. We applaud the work and dedication of individual practitioners, organizations, communities and governments worldwide in their efforts to mitigate, contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

About the American Pharmacists Association

The American Pharmacists Association, founded in 1852 as the American Pharmaceutical Association, is a 501 (c)(6) organization, representing 60,000 practicing pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and others interested in advancing the profession. APhA is dedicated to helping all pharmacists improve medication use and advance patient care and is the first and largest association of pharmacists in the United States. For more information, please visit www.pharmacist.com.

About the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP)

The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) is the global federation of national associations of pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, and is in official relations with the World Health Organization. Through our 150+ member organisations, we represent over four million pharmacy practitioners, pharmaceutical scientists and pharmacy educators around the world. Our vision is a world where everyone benefits from access to safe, effective, quality and affordable medicines and pharmaceutical care. www.fip.org

