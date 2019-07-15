15.07.2019 11:45:00

American Midstream Announces Anticipated Closing Date of Merger with ArcLight Affiliate and Intention to Delist Its Common Units

HOUSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) (the "Partnership") today announced that it has notified the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") of the anticipated closing date of the previously-announced merger transactions contemplated by that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated March 17, 2019, by and among the Partnership, American Midstream GP, LLC and affiliates of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund V, L.P. (the "Purchaser").  The Partnership anticipates that the merger will close on July 23, 2019.

Upon the closing of the merger on the terms and conditions set forth in the merger agreement, the Partnership will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Purchaser.  Following completion of the merger, the common units of the Partnership will cease to be listed on the NYSE and will be deregistered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

About American Midstream Partners, LP

American Midstream Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to provide midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, NGLs and condensate to end-use markets. The Partnership's assets are located in the Permian, Eagle Ford, East Texas, Bakken and Gulf Coast. The Partnership owns or has an ownership interest in approximately 5,100 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines, as well as ownership in gas processing plants, fractionation facilities, an offshore semisubmersible floating production system and terminal sites with approximately 1.0 MMBbls of storage capacity.

For more information about American Midstream Partners, LP, visit: www.americanmidstream.com. The content of our website is not part of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to the Partnership's expectations regarding the delisting of the common units and the closing of the transactions under the Merger Agreement. We have used the words "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "plan," "anticipate" and similar terms and phrases to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. Many of the factors that will determine these results are beyond our ability to control or predict. These factors include the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A. in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2019, and our other filings with the SEC. All future written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the previous statements. The forward-looking statements herein speak as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update such statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Investor Contact
American Midstream Partners, LP
(346) 241-3497
ir@americanmidstream.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-midstream-announces-anticipated-closing-date-of-merger-with-arclight-affiliate--and-intention-to-delist-its-common-units-300884512.html

SOURCE American Midstream Partners, LP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:12
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:07
Vontobel: derimail - Neue BRCs auf Fintechs
10:00
Airbus – wie weit trägt der Höhenflug?
09:32
Pharmawerte belasten SMI
06:18
Daily Markets: SMI – Korrektur weitet sich aus / Geberit – Auf dem Weg zum Allzeithoch
12.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Engie SA, EDF, Enel
10.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Neuer BMW-Chef gesucht: Über diese Kandidaten wird spekuliert
SMI fällt zurück -- DAX unentschlossen -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen etwas höher
VP Bank steigert Halbjahresgewinn um rund 20 Prozent - Aktie profitiert
LLB erwartet deutlichen Gewinnanstieg im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie gewinnt
US-Präsident Trump wettert gegen Bitcoin und Facebooks Libra
Google könnte Amazon mit weiterem Zukauf bald abhängen
Grün-Rot-Rot kommt im BamS-Sonntagstrend auf eine Mehrheit
Lufthansa-Chef warnt vor Kollaps des Flughafens Zürich als Hub
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: So entwickeln sich die wichtigesten Cyberdevisen
Das passiert vor dem Wochenende mit dem Bitcoinkurs, Litecoinkurs, Etherkurs und Bitcoin Cash-Kurs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fällt zurück -- DAX unentschlossen -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen etwas höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beginnt die neue Woche aufgrund der Unsicherheit vor der bevorstehenden Berichtssaison zurückhaltend. Der deutsche Leitindex reduziert seine Gewinne im Verlauf. Zum Wochenauftakt notierten die asiatischen Indizes in Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB