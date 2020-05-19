19.05.2020 23:21:00

American Kennel Club Welcomes The Introduction Of The Healthy Dogs Importation Act Of 2020

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world's largest purebred dog registry and advocate for all dogs, is pleased to express strong support and gratitude for the introduction of the Healthy Dog Importation Act of 2020 in the U.S. House of Representatives today.

The organization would like to thank Congressmen Ralph Abraham (LA-5), Ted Yoho (FL-3), and Kurt Schrader (OR-5) for sponsoring this bipartisan legislation that will ensure all dogs imported into the United States are fully immunized; free of infection, parasites and contagious diseases; and are individually certified as such by an accredited veterinarian.

"AKC is grateful for Representatives Abraham, Schrader and Yoho's leadership in sponsoring the Healthy Dog Importation Act," said AKC President & CEO, Dennis Sprung. "In the last several years, zoonotic diseases such as rabies, canine influenza and distemper have been carried into the U.S. by dogs imported without basic veterinary checks or valid health certificates. With an estimated one million dogs entering the U.S. annually, this represents a ticking time bomb for animal and public health. The basic health certifications that this bill requires for every dog imported will protect the health and wellbeing of all dogs in our nation - and the humans who care for them."

The AKC also thanks the National Animal Interest Alliance (NAIA) for their long-time leadership on the issue and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) for their support.  
As our country works diligently to end the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent the spread of other zoonotic diseases, this legislation is an important step in addressing concerns about recent documented incidents of unhealthy dogs being brought into the U.S.

For more information, visit the AKC Government Relations Pet and Public Health pages.

About the American Kennel Club
Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function.  Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog.  For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-kennel-club-welcomes-the-introduction-of-the-healthy-dogs-importation-act-of-2020-301062164.html

SOURCE American Kennel Club

