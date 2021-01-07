SMI 10’747 0.5%  SPI 13’356 0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’892 1.8%  Euro 1.0836 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’611 1.8%  Gold 1’919 -1.6%  Bitcoin 31’734 6.4%  Dollar 0.8788 0.0%  Öl 54.2 1.1% 
07.01.2021 00:25:00

American Industrial Partners Makes Investment in Orizon Aerostructures

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 28th, 2020, American Industrial Partners ("AIP") invested $50 million of capital into Orizon Aerostructures, LLC ("Orizon" or the "Company") to further enable growth and the execution of the Company's long-term business strategy.  Founded in 2016 by entrepreneurs Charlie Newell and Henry Newell, Orizon is a market leader in the manufacturing, processing, and assembly of complex aerostructure components for both commercial and defense applications that has significant content on the industry's highest-profile platforms, including the F-35 and 737.  Since its founding, Orizon has assembled one of the industry's top leadership teams and has built four world-class facilities that contain the industry's most technologically advanced engineering and machining capabilities. AIP's investment consists of both a loan and an equity component and provides Orizon with significant additional liquidity and financial flexibility moving forward.

"Given their long track-record of partnering with management teams to build great companies in the industrial economy, we believe AIP will be a value-added partner to Orizon and we look forward to the partnership and additional capital to assist with our customers' needs," said Charlie Newell, CEO of Orizon.

"We are very excited to partner with Charlie, Henry, and the entire Orizon team," said Joel Rotroff, a Partner at AIP. "We believe they are one of the best positioned companies in the aerostructure universe and expect that our engineering and operating expertise will benefit Orizon as they continue to lead with innovation, provide their customers with value-added solutions, and further their goal of always delivering a quality product on time."

The equity investment comes from AIP Fund VII with the loan tranche originated by Industrial Credit Partners ("ICP"), a specialty finance affiliate of AIP established in 2020 to make direct non-control debt investments in industrial companies. ICP looks to invest $50 million to $300 million in complex situations where it can be a value-added partner. For more information on ICP, please contact Abbas Elegba (Partner, Credit & Special Situations Business Development) at (917) 838 0225 / abbas@americanindustrial.com.  

About American Industrial Partners
American Industrial Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm that invests in industrial businesses serving domestic and global markets. The firm has deep roots in the industrial economy and has been active in private equity investing since 1989. To date, AIP has completed over 100 transactions and currently has more than $7 billion of assets under management on behalf of leading pension, endowment, and financial institutions. For more information on AIP, visit www.americanindustrial.com

About Orizon Aerostructures
Orizon manufactures large complex structural components, provides metal finish processing, and fabricates major sub-assemblies for leading airframe manufacturers in the commercial aerospace, defense, space, and general aviation industries. The company's investments in digitized systems/software, proprietary engineering/programming techniques, advanced machine tools, and automated assembly technologies provides affordable solutions for the largest aerospace and defense manufacturers in the world. Orizon is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, with HUBZone Certified facilities in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri.

More information can be found at the company's website:
www.orizonaero.com 

Media Contact:
Deb Poe
816-788-7803

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-industrial-partners-makes-investment-in-orizon-aerostructures-301202364.html

SOURCE American Industrial Partners

