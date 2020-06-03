American Hunting Lease Association Launches New $2M Policy Option

FISHERS, Ind., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the hunting industry continues to recruit new hunters and promote the conservation efforts of hunters, The American Hunting Lease Association (AHLA) has established itself as the leader in making private land access a reality for thousands of hunters across the country. AHLA is proud to announce it is now offering a $2 million liability policy to satisfy the demand of landowners requiring higher coverage limits.

For the last 10 years, the AHLA has provided hunters and landowners across all 50 states with the risk management tools they need to responsibly and safely enter into a private land hunting lease agreement. "We are always paying close attention to the needs of our hunters and landowners," said Sean Ferbrache AHLA Chief Operating Officer. "As land values rise, landowners are requesting more coverage from their hunters leasing access or even friends and family members who are hunting their property.

The $2 million policy provides hunters and landowners with a new and higher coverage option. AHLA's standard policy provides $1 million of coverage per occurrence. Returning members and new members will always have the option of purchasing the standard $1 million policy or upgrading to the new $2 million policy to protect their landowners. The AHLA policies cover every member of a lease or hunt club and all their landowners. The AHLA is the only provider of hunting lease insurance that includes up to seven landowners for no additional charge.

Landowner liability is typically one of the biggest barriers preventing access to private lands. That barrier is easily overcome with a standard liability policy created specifically to address the risk a landowner assumes when he/she allows other access onto their property. AHLA provides an easy online buying process or if customer prefer they can also secure coverage over the phone. Rates are surprisingly affordable with most farms and properties fully covered at $1M for $215 annually or $2M at $365. Convenient monthly coverage start dates are available with the $1M policy.

According to Ferbrache the AHLA remains committed to opening up as much acreage as possible for hunters and anyone looking to enjoy the outdoor experience. Given the pandemic lockdowns and unfortunate domestic meat shortages, hunting seasons are

highly anticipated outdoor events this year for a safe and enjoyable experience to fill a freezer with quality, organic meat.

"As a trade association, our mission has been clear from day one. Offer guidance, education and the tools needed to give landowners the peace of mind to create income from hunting or recreation on their property while minimizing risk. In addition, AHLA also offers Vacant Land (Timberland) policy for landowners that allow free access to their properties and affordable coverage for professional Guides and Outfitters who are passionate about taking Americans hunting and fishing" said Ferbrache.

He continued, "the key to hunting's comeback is to improve the experience; and the best way to improve the experience is to make access to quality hunting habitat a reality."

About American Hunting Lease Association

The American Hunting Lease Association is an Indiana-based trade organization that provides Members across all 50 states with more benefits and opportunities to hunt on private land and continues to innovate on behalf of outdoorsman everywhere. Additionally, the AHLA's website http://www.ahuntinglease.org, provides an easy online buying process, hunting lease template, an informative hunting blog, advocacy on behalf of hunters and landowners and Leasespotter, a hunting lease listing service.

