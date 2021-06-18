American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP REPORTS Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

|
18.06.2021 04:00:00
VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP") (TSX: HOT.UN, HOT.U, and HOT.DB.U) announces that at its annual and special meeting of unitholders, held earlier today, all directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated May 7, 2021 were directed to be elected as directors of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (GP) Inc. for the ensuing year. As a ballot was not required, the number of votes disclosed in the below table reflects only the proxies received by management of AHIP in advance of the meeting.
DIRECTOR
VOTES FOR
%
VOTES WITHHELD
%
W. Michael Murphy
7,070,504
94.74
392,912
5.26
Charles van der Lee
7,080,694
94.87
382,722
5.13
Stephen J. Evans
7,001,702
93.81
461,714
6.19
Richard Frank
7,120,520
95.41
342,896
4.59
Mahmood Khimji
7,117,138
95.36
346,278
4.64
Tamara L. Lawson
7,224,822
96.80
238,594
3.20
Robert O'Neill
7,220,424
96.74
242,992
3.26
Mark Van Zandt
7,137,079
95.63
326,337
4.37
The proposed amendments to AHIP's Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement were also approved by unitholders at the Meeting, with 7,433,136 votes (97.56%) in favour.
AHIP has filed a report of voting results of all resolutions voted on at this meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN; HOT.U and HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-hotel-income-properties-reit-lp-reports-voting-results-of-annual-and-special-meeting-301315185.html
SOURCE American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP
