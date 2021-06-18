SMI 12’011 0.2%  SPI 15’396 0.2%  Dow 33’823 -0.6%  DAX 15’728 0.1%  Euro 1.0924 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’158 0.2%  Gold 1’773 -2.2%  Bitcoin 34’676 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9175 1.0%  Öl 73.1 -1.0% 
18.06.2021 04:00:00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP REPORTS Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP") (TSX: HOT.UN, HOT.U, and HOT.DB.U) announces that at its annual and special meeting of unitholders, held earlier today, all directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated May 7, 2021 were directed to be elected as directors of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (GP) Inc. for the ensuing year. As a ballot was not required, the number of votes disclosed in the below table reflects only the proxies received by management of AHIP in advance of the meeting.

DIRECTOR

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES WITHHELD

%

W. Michael Murphy

7,070,504

94.74

392,912

5.26

Charles van der Lee

7,080,694

94.87

382,722

5.13

Stephen J. Evans

7,001,702

93.81

461,714

6.19

Richard Frank

7,120,520

95.41

342,896

4.59

Mahmood Khimji

7,117,138

95.36

346,278

4.64

Tamara L. Lawson

7,224,822

96.80

238,594

3.20

Robert O'Neill

7,220,424

96.74

242,992

3.26

Mark Van Zandt

7,137,079

95.63

326,337

4.37

The proposed amendments to AHIP's Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement were also approved by unitholders at the Meeting, with 7,433,136 votes (97.56%) in favour.

AHIP has filed a report of voting results of all resolutions voted on at this meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN; HOT.U and HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-hotel-income-properties-reit-lp-reports-voting-results-of-annual-and-special-meeting-301315185.html

SOURCE American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
17.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Interessante BRCs auf Pharmawerte
17.06.21 Gold – Dämpfer für die Bullen
17.06.21 SMI-Serie in Gefahr
17.06.21 Weekly-Hits: IT-Sicherheit – Systemrelevanter Wachstumssektor / Schweizer Pharma – Kampf gegen Corona & Co.
15.06.21 Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CureVac-Aktie -41%: CureVac-Impfstoffkandidat nur vorläufige Wirksamkeit von 47 Prozent - Bayer setzt Support fort
Gelingt dem Bitcoin ein Comeback oder ist der Bullenmarkt beendet?
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst über 12'000 Punkten -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Molecular Partners-Aktien sacken nach enttäuscht aufgenommenen US-IPO zweistellig ab
AMC-Investor: Die AMC-Aktie ist eigentlich nur halb so viel wert wie aktuell
Tesla streicht Variante des Model S Plaid - so erklärt Elon Musk den Schritt
SNB: UBS und Credit Suisse gut aufgestellt für aktuelle Herausforderungen - Aktie steigen
Swatch und Richemont-Aktien geben ab: Uhrenexporte nähern sich im Mai dem Vor-Corona-Niveau an
Online-Seminar: China New Vision - Masterplan für die Zukunft
SMI schliesst über 12'000 Punkten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit