+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
15.10.2019 23:30:00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP announces October 2019 U.S. dollar cash distribution

VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP", "the Company") (TSX: HOT.UN, HOT.U, and HOT.DB.U) announced today a cash distribution of US$0.054 per limited partnership unit ("Unit") for the period of October 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019, which is equivalent to US$0.648 per Unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on November 15, 2019 to unitholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2019.

The policy of AHIP is to pay cash distributions on or about the 15th day of each month to the unitholders of record on the last business day of the preceding month.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN; HOT.U and HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located in the United States. AHIP is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-hotel-income-properties-reit-lp-announces-october-2019-us-dollar-cash-distribution-300939137.html

SOURCE American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:05
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Saudi-Arabien hält Ölangebot knapp, Ölpreise dennoch im Rückwärtsgang
09:53
Vontobel: derimail - Drei attraktive Schweden für Ihr Depot?
09:51
SMI startet verkatert in die neue Woche
14.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nur unter diesen Umständen kann die Tesla-Aktie wieder steigen
Sunrise-Aktie unentschlossen: freenet weiterhin gegen UPC-Kauf - Liberty Global unterstützt bei der Kapitalerhöhung
Stadler-Aktie zieht an: Auftrag für Lokomotiven in Taiwan
Roche-GS und Novartis-Aktien unter Druck - Sorge um US-Strafzölle
Wirecard-Aktie bricht nach Bericht über Buchhaltungsprobleme ein
Dow geht mit kleinem Minus aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Darum glaubt Starinvestor Frank Thelen nicht an Bitcoin - Libra hingegen habe Potenzial
Trotzdem ein Rekord-IPO für die Aramco-Aktie? Saudi-Arabien will weniger Anteile an die Börse bringen
Facebook-Aktie tiefer: Facebook verliert weitere namhafte Partner für Libra-Projekt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich letztendlich mit kräftigen Zuwächsen. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte am Dienstag ebenfalls deutlich klettern. An den US-Börsen läuteten die Banken die Bilanzsaison ein. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost konnten sich nicht für eine gemeinsame Richtung entscheiden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB