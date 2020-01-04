04.01.2020 19:00:00

American Hot Rod Foundation Announces the Launch of New Website

COS COB, Conn., Jan. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Hot Rod Foundation (AHRF) has announced the launch of its new and improved website, https://ahrf.com, featuring historical archives—including the ever-popular Photo of the Day, Jim's News, — Photo and Video Galleries and the Rodcast.

The website has a clean and exciting new look implemented by the AHRF's social marketer, Kristel Hayes.

The website also has historical hot rod Pioneer Stories of legends like Ed Iskenderian, Tommy Ivo and many, many others. Fans can purchase t-shirts, AHRF jackets, museum quality prints, books, videos and much more on the Shop page

The new website not only has the ability to include more content but is also easier to navigate; for instance, in the Photo Gallery viewers can filter photos by decade, location, style and collection. With this new platform the Foundation will be able to provide new content on a weekly basis.

Since the inception of the American Hot Rod Foundation in 2002, its Curator, Jim Miller, has collected and archived more than 150,000 images of vintage hot rods from all over the country.

"Preserving this important part of America's history is our mission and our passion and we are thrilled to be able to share it in a much more user-friendly way. Thanks to our new website, we've now made available our largest and widest ranging collection of historic materials to date and we look forward to having fans of early hot rodding and/or serious researchers make good use of the AHRF's work ," said David Steele, Executive Director of the American Hot Rod Foundation.

The Foundation will soon launch a membership program that will be featured on the website as well.

For more information on the American Hot Rod Foundation, visit the AHRF Facebook page at https://ahrf.com.

About the American Hot Rod Foundation
AHRF was founded in 2002 by Steve, Carol and Jack Memishian to gather, research and preserve the rich history of American hot rodding. The 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization has recorded more than 140 two-to-three hour long interviews with the most important pioneers of the sport and has created the largest hot rod related photo collection ever assembled, with more than 150,000 vintage hot rodding photos and counting, primarily from private collections. The foundation has produced two documentary DVDs, Deuce (2006) and Slingshot (2012); a large book of hot rod stories, Hot Rod Roots (2007) by the hobby's top authors; a portfolio of vintage photos embellished by Jim Miller, Portfolio 1 Boys and Their Toys (2009); and a primer on hot rodding, The Great American Hot Rod Explained (2012), for young and old alike.

 

SOURCE American Hot Rod Foundation

