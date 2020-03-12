American Hartford Gold Group Breaks Gold Sales Record Amid National Uncertainty

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Hartford Gold Group, one of America's fastest growing financial companies, has announced the completion of a record 2019 with its gold and silver sales exceeding previous annual highs.

"Recent headlines, a contentious election and health-scare events have created a wave of concern among our nation's retirees, who want to be sure that their portfolios have the protection of safe haven assets," said Sanford Mann, Chief Executive Officer of American Hartford Gold Group.

It isn't surprising that Inc. named American Hartford Gold Group as #74 among the fastest growing private financial services companies in the USA. The Inc. list identifies the most successful companies within America's most dynamic segment: its independently-owned businesses.

"We have many first-time investors calling us to learn about gold and silver IRAs, while our more experienced clients are considering adding more to their existing accounts," said Mann.

According to MarketWatch, gold served as a critical hedge during the market crisis of 2008. The precious metal surged over 17% over six months vs a 50% loss for the S&P 500. Today's shaky market conditions combined with this safe haven appeal are driving more inquiries from retirement investors.

"Our clients' trust and success is our highest priority," says Mann. "We're acting now to meet that rising demand and be sure every question gets answered."

A SIMPLE 3-STEP PROCESS TO STARTING A GOLD IRA

American Hartford Gold Group offers a complete selection of IRA-eligible gold and silver coins and bars of the highest quality and purity. American Hartford Gold Group can walk any retirement investor through the simple 3-step process of setting up their own tax-advantaged Gold IRA account.

To learn more about the exciting Gold IRA or just acquiring physical gold for the home safe, investors can call 866-342-2257 or visit http://americanhartfordgold.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN HARTFORD GOLD GROUP

American Hartford Gold Group (AHGG) is a Los Angeles, CA-based company that has built its reputation on helping individuals and families diversify and protect their wealth with precious metals. The company's A+ rating can be viewed at bbb.org and its 5-star Customer Satisfaction Rating can be viewed at http://www.trustpilot.com.

American Hartford Gold Group is a trusted name that makes it simple for Americans to protect their savings and retirement using precious metals. Offering a wealth of precious metals market information and historical perspective that empowers both new and experienced investors.

