American Funds® From Capital Group® Wins 13 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Funds, a family of mutual funds from Capital Group, has won a total of 13 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognizing American Funds Target Date Retirement Series®, American Funds Retirement Income Portfolio – EnhancedSM and SMALLCAP World Fund®. This marks the 12th year in a row that American Funds has taken home multiple Lipper awards.

"Our commitment to investors is to produce consistent, superior long-term investment results so that they can pursue their financial dreams – whether that means retiring comfortably, sending their kids to college or buying a home," said Ralph Haberli, head of institutional retirement at Capital Group. "Refinitiv's recognition is important to us as it highlights our consistently strong risk-adjusted results relative to peers over meaningful time horizons."

"The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards celebrate exceptional investment management. In a year of dramatic change across the global economy, climate, the environment and political cultures, it has never been more important to have your investments entrusted with talented and experienced professionals. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize those exceptional managers and fund management groups who navigate these changes and steer your savings into outperforming returns," said Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv. "We at Refinitiv congratulate the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners for delivering outstanding performance to their investors and wish Capital Group continued success."

The following American Funds were honored by Lipper:

American Funds Target Date Retirement Series distinguishes growth- and income-oriented equities and adjusts them to help address market and longevity risk. Their dynamic glide paths allow funds in the Series to have meaningful equity exposure throughout retirement.

American Funds Retirement Income Portfolio Series SM consists of three managed portfolios — Conservative, Moderate and Enhanced — that can help retirees address their income and longevity needs. The Enhanced portfolio is designed for retirees who seek a potentially higher level of income and growth of capital in exchange for potentially greater downside risk.

consists of three managed portfolios — Conservative, Moderate and Enhanced — that can help retirees address their income and longevity needs. The Enhanced portfolio is designed for retirees who seek a potentially higher level of income and growth of capital in exchange for potentially greater downside risk. SMALLCAP World Fund, a pioneer in global small-cap investing, seeks growth of capital by investing in some of the world's fastest growing and most innovative companies with market capitalizations of up to $6 billion at the time of purchase.

3, 5 or 10 SMALLCAP World Fund®, R6 RLLGX Global Small-/Mid-Cap Funds 10 American Funds 2030 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFETX Mixed-Asset Target 2030 Funds 10 American Funds 2035 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFFTX Mixed-Asset Target 2035 Funds 5, 10 American Funds 2040 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFGTX Mixed-Asset Target 2040 Funds 3, 5, 10 American Funds 2045 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFHTX Mixed-Asset Target 2045 Funds 5, 10 American Funds 2050 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFITX Mixed-Asset Target 2050 Funds 5, 10 American Funds 2055 Target Date Retirement Fund®, R-6 RFKTX Mixed-Asset Target 2055+ Funds 5 American Funds Retirement Income Portfolio – EnhancedSM, R-6 RVRPX Retirement Income Funds 3

About Capital Group

Since 1931, Capital Group, home of American Funds, has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of December 31, 2019, Capital Group manages more than $2 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

The Capital Group companies manage equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

Investments are not FDIC-insured, nor are they deposits of or guaranteed by a bank or any other entity, so they may lose value.

Investors should carefully consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses which can be obtained from a financial professional, Capital or your relationship manager, and should be read carefully before investing.

Each target date fund is composed of a mix of the American Funds and is subject to the risks and returns of the underlying funds. Underlying funds may be added or removed during the year. Although the target date funds are managed for investors on a projected retirement date time frame, the funds' allocation strategy does not guarantee that investors' retirement goals will be met. The target date is the year that corresponds roughly to the year in which an investor is assumed to retire and begin taking withdrawals. American Funds investment professionals manage the target date fund's portfolio, moving it from a more growth-oriented strategy to a more income-oriented focus as the fund gets closer to its target date. Investment professionals continue to manage each fund for approximately 30 years after it reaches its target date.

Investing outside the United States involves risks, such as currency fluctuations, periods of illiquidity and price volatility, as more fully described in the prospectus. These risks may be heightened in connection with investments in developing countries. Small-company stocks entail additional risks, and they can fluctuate in price more than larger company stocks.

The Retirement Income Portfolio Series investment allocations may not achieve fund objectives and adequate income through retirement is not guaranteed. There are expenses associated with the underlying funds in addition to fund-of-funds expenses. The funds' risks are directly related to the risks of the underlying funds. Payments consisting of return of capital will result in a decrease in an investor's fund share balance. Higher rates of withdrawal and withdrawals during declining markets may result in a more rapid decrease in an investor's fund share balance. Persistent returns of capital could ultimately result in a zero account balance.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

