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American Express Aktie 906153 / US0258161092

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24.07.2026 13:39:28

American Express Boosts FY26 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

American Express
282.49 CHF 1.85%
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(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, integrated payments company American Express Co. (AXP) maintained its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while raising annual revenue growth outlook, based on its better-than-expected performance in the first half of the year.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $17.30 to $17.90 per share, while raising its revenue growth guidance to 10 percent from the previous growth projection of 9 to 10 percent.

In Friday's pre-market trading, AXP is trading on the NYSE at $332.29 down $8.50 or 2.49 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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