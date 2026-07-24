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24.07.2026 13:39:28
American Express Boosts FY26 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, integrated payments company American Express Co. (AXP) maintained its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while raising annual revenue growth outlook, based on its better-than-expected performance in the first half of the year.
For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $17.30 to $17.90 per share, while raising its revenue growth guidance to 10 percent from the previous growth projection of 9 to 10 percent.
In Friday's pre-market trading, AXP is trading on the NYSE at $332.29 down $8.50 or 2.49 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Trading Signals: Georg Fischer: Traditionskonzern mit Zukunftspotenzial
Das Unternehmen verbindet mehr als 200 Jahre Historie mit Trendmärkten wie Halbleiter und Rechenzentren. Starke Halbjahreszahlen und ein kräftiger Auftragseingang haben nun auch der Aktie neuen Schwung verliehen.Weiterlesen!
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