+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.09.2019 21:00:00

American Express Board Authorizes Repurchase of up to 120 Million Shares, Announces 10 Percent Dividend Increase

The board of directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) approved the repurchase of up to 120 million common shares, in accordance with the company’s capital plans that are, from time to time, reviewed and not objected to by the Federal Reserve. This authorization replaces the 41 million shares of common stock remaining from the previous board authorization in 2016. The timing and amount of common shares purchased under the company’s authorized capital plans will depend on various factors, including the company’s business plans, financial performance and market conditions.

Separately, the board of directors approved a $0.04 – or 10 percent – increase in the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock. The dividend was raised to $0.43 per common share, from $0.39, payable on November 8, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 4, 2019.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu American Express Co.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu American Express Co.mehr Analysen

08.07.19 American Express Buy Deutsche Bank AG
25.04.19 American Express overweight Morgan Stanley
19.10.18 American Express Market Perform BMO Capital Markets
12.02.18 American Express buy Nomura
11.01.18 American Express Equal weight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold legt weiter zu, Palladium mit neuem Rekordniveau
11:20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Vifor Pharma AG, Tecan Group AG, Lonza Group AG
09:54
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:08
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
08:51
Pharmawerte halten SMI in der Spur
06:10
Daily Markets: SMI – Widerstandsbereich hält / Apple – Abwärtskorrektur im Aufwärtstrend
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

American Express Co. 123.00 -0.79% American Express Co.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Thomas Cook beantragt Insolvenz - Gewerkschaft macht Regierung verantwortlich - Aktie ausgesetzt
Meyer Burger stellt sich gegen Wahl eines Sentis-Vertreters in den VR - Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt
US-Börsen leicht im Plus -- SMI rutscht bis zum Handelsende ab -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
KW 38: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tim Draper prophezeit einen Bitcoinkurs von über 250'000 US-Dollar
SIX Digital Exchange lanciert ersten Prototypen
Bitcoin zum Schleuderpreis: Hier erhielt man Coins für nur 8'000 Dollar je Münze
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk zum inspirierendsten Unternehmenslenker der Tech-Branche gewählt
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen leicht im Plus -- SMI rutscht bis zum Handelsende ab -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt startete die neue Woche mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag ohne grössere Ausschläge. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag mit negativen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB