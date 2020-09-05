05.09.2020 00:01:00

American Excelsior Company Announces $5 Million Expansion Plan

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Excelsior Company recently announced a series of expansion plans, totaling $5 million, across the company.

These expansions support two core product lines; the Wood Fiber and Flexible Foam divisions.

After earlier investments of flexible foam equipment for plants in Arlington, Texas and Yakima, Washington, the company is now focused on a series of major expansion plans. These plans include building expansions at its Rice Lake, Wisconsin plant, as well as an extensive list of new production equipment to support both divisions. Additional manufacturing equipment at plants in Rice Lake, Wisconsin; Florence, Alabama; and Norwalk, Ohio will support the wood fiber and erosion industry. New automated foam fabricating equipment for locations in Norwalk, Ohio; West Chicago, Illinois; and Sheboygan, Wisconsin will support the Flexible Foam division.

Terry Sadowski, President of American Excelsior, said, "When we started the new year, we had an aggressive growth plan. When the pandemic hit, we knew there was going to be an impact on those plans. We thought they would certainly be delayed. Instead, we have accelerated our plan and are moving forward with increasing our manufacturing capacity and warehousing facilities. The terrible pandemic has caused some markets to grow while others falter, but we have had the good fortune of seeing stronger market demands for many of our products. This has caused us to increase our operational production resources."

"While dealing with the pandemic is costly to businesses and to human life, it is good to know that many of our products, such as those in the medical industry, play an important role in the battle against COVID-19. It is also good to know our success means our growth will help employ others in the construction and equipment manufacturing industry and create from 25-30 new jobs and new opportunities for our current associates."

This is the first phase of the company's growth plan, and further details will be released later in the year. American Excelsior is committed and proud to support American-made products and continue its 132-year legacy.

If you would like more information, please contact Ken Starrett, Vice President of Sales, at kstarrett@americanexcelsior.com.

CONTACT: Ken Starrett - Vice President of Sales & Marketing
American Excelsior Company
850 Ave H E
Arlington, TX 76011
(817) 385-3500
www.americanexcelsior.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-excelsior-company-announces-5-million-expansion-plan-301124692.html

SOURCE American Excelsior Company

Nachrichten

