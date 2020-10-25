SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’508 0.2%  Dow 28’336 -0.1%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0724 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’902 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9046 -0.3%  Öl 41.6 -2.0% 
25.10.2020 18:00:00

American College of Emergency Physicians Elects Dr. Mark Rosenberg as President

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is pleased to announce that Mark Rosenberg, DO, MBA, FACEP, has been elected president during its annual meeting, ACEP20, the world's largest emergency medicine conference.

Mark Rosenberg, DO, MBA, FACEP, president, American College of Emergency Physicians

Through his leadership role Dr. Rosenberg will focus on pandemic readiness—including the ongoing battle against COVID-19—improving health equity, and the expansion of telehealth. Reflecting on his upcoming presidency and the future direction of the college, Dr. Rosenberg said:

"Our lives are forever changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as a country and medical specialty. The fight against this virus has revealed the commitment and courage of emergency physicians like few other events in our lifetime. The nation has witnessed what ACEP members have known all along: emergency physicians provide incredible value to our patients and health care system.

Now, under my leadership, we will create a stronger framework for the future that focuses on improving patient access to care and empowers and protects emergency physicians' ability to do their job.

The pandemic also adds urgency to efforts to eliminate health disparities and improve health equity in this country. Many people rely on emergency physicians because we are the best or only option for care. We are often first to confront the consequences of gaps in care and barriers to access, so it is imperative that we seize the opportunity to factor prominently into the solutions. Emergency physicians must make sure that patients of all backgrounds have more opportunities to access treatment they need.

Further, it is time to use telehealth to extend the footprint of emergency medicine beyond hospital walls. Emergency physicians are finding new ways to deliver appropriate medical attention to patients when, and where, it is necessary. We must encourage a favorable regulatory environment that welcomes more comprehensive and better-connected care.

ACEP members are leading efforts to fight the opioid epidemic, improve mental health care, and enhance the way we treat our older and most vulnerable patients, among many other initiatives to confront the nation's most pressing health care challenges. It is the honor of a lifetime to lead ACEP as we forge the future of our specialty and build on the remarkable value of emergency medicine to make a difference in millions of patients' lives."  

During his one-year tenure as ACEP president, Dr. Rosenberg will move from chair to chair emeritus of emergency medicine at St. Joseph's Health in Paterson and Wayne, New Jersey, where he is known as the innovator behind the nation's first Alternative to Opioids (ALTO) program.

Dr. Rosenberg was first elected to the ACEP board of directors in 2015 and has served on the board of directors of the Emergency Medicine Foundation, and on the National Pain Management Task Force of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In addition to ALTO, Dr. Rosenberg has long been a champion for advances in palliative and geriatric care, including the ACEP Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation program. 

Dr. Rosenberg earned his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Emergency Medicine (AOBEM) and the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) in emergency medicine and hospice and palliative care.

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org. 

ACEP Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American College of Emergency Physicians) (PRNewsfoto/ACEP)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-college-of-emergency-physicians-elects-dr-mark-rosenberg-as-president-301158954.html

SOURCE American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.88
2.72 %
Alcon 56.46
2.51 %
Zurich Insur Gr 315.10
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 42.49
1.26 %
The Swatch Grp 208.30
1.02 %
Geberit 543.40
0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 297.40
0.05 %
Novartis 76.48
-0.20 %
Sika 231.20
-1.28 %
ABB 23.61
-1.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.10.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
23.10.20
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.20
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
23.10.20
SMI leicht stabilisiert
23.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält untere Seitwärtskanalbegrenzung? / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau weiter seitwärts
22.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analysten: So würde sich ein Biden-Sieg auf den Ölpreis auswirken
AstraZeneca setzt Corona-Impfstoff-Studie wieder fort
Darum entscheidet sich am Tag der US-Wahl auch das Schicksal von Uber und Lyft
SVP will Rahmenabkommen mit aller Kraft bekämpfen
Nach Buffett-Einstieg: Daurm sind japanische Aktien einen Blick wert
Citi-Analysten: Darum war Amazons Prime Day 2020 wohl kein grosser Erfolg
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Das Wichtigste zu Barrier Reverse Convertibles in Kürze
KW 43: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
American Express-Aktie unter Druck: American Express verdient im dritten Quartal weniger

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst mit kleinem Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag dieser Woche zurückhaltend. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex wurden am Freitag Zuschläge verbucht. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren vor dem Wochenende vor allem Pluszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit