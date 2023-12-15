Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'210 0.0%  SPI 14'657 -0.1%  Dow 37'305 0.2%  DAX 16'751 0.0%  Euro 0.9482 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'549 0.2%  Gold 2'018 -0.9%  Bitcoin 36'569 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8694 0.0%  Öl 77.0 0.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Sika41879292Tesla11448018
Top News
Aussichten für 2024: Das erwartet Goldman Sachs für Aktien, Leitzins und Inflation
Apple zahlt ungewöhnlich niedrige Lizenzgebühren an Chiparchitekt Arm
Berufswelt im Wandel: Neue Berufe, die in den vergangenen Jahren entstanden
KW 50: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Model 3 wird für US-Käufer teurer: Wohl nicht mehr volle Steuergutschrift für das Tesla-Fahrzeug
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

16.12.2023 00:25:00

American Clean Power Awards Iowa Clean Energy Champions

Sen. Grassley, Gov. Reynolds, and IEDA Director Durham were awarded for their leadership
New Report Highlights $25 Billion in Utility-Scale Clean Power Investments in Iowa

ANKENY, Iowa, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, the American Clean Power Association (ACP) and Power Up Iowa (PUI) honored U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, Governor Kim Reynolds, and Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Director Debi Durham as Champions of Clean Energy. Thanks to their leadership, Iowa has increased diversification in agriculture income, generated substantial tax revenue for Iowa's rural communities, and improved the state's renewable energy portfolio.

Logo

"It's an honor to accept this award as Iowa has a long history of supporting and advancing the energy sector," said Gov. Kim Reynolds. "Iowa's position of leadership in renewable energy goes far beyond one person. From working with the legislature, to our world-class research institutions, Iowa has cemented itself as a true energy powerhouse."

Earlier this week, ACP released a new report detailing the significant contributions made in Iowa from utility-scale clean energy projects. The Clean Energy Powers Iowa report found that 61% of the state's energy capacity is currently generated through solar and wind projects. Clean energy capacity in the state now stands at 13,278 megawatts (MW), enough to power 4.2 million homes.

"Iowa is a clean energy success story, producing and using clean power for a greater share of the state's electricity generation mix than any other state. Thanks to the leadership of Senator Grassley and Governor Reynolds, Iowa has achieved this success with broad public support," said ACP CEO Jason Grumet. "Senator Grassley has long championed the partnership between clean energy and Iowa's rural and agricultural communities. Governor Reynolds is leading the nation in demonstrating the economic benefits of clean energy in local communities and the statewide economy. IAED Director Durham has enabled a culture of innovation that has propelled small business development and local investment into the state's clean energy economy. It is a great pleasure to acknowledge Senator Grassley, Governor Reynolds, and Director Durham and the example they have set for the nation."

Today's Champions luncheon also marked the 40th anniversary of Iowa's renewable portfolio standard and the 30th anniversary of the Wind Energy Incentives Act of 1993, authored by Sen. Grassley.  

"I have always been a strong champion of renewable energy and the ability for farmers to diversify their operations through some of Iowa's most bountiful resources: wind and solar," said Senator Chuck Grassley. "I am honored to be recognized by the American Clean Power Association for my work on behalf of the people of Iowa, and I look forward to our continued work to grow renewable energy opportunities across Iowa."

Building on the momentum of tax incentives announced in the last year, billions more in investments are projected by 2030. Iowa report highlights include:

  • $25 Billion Today's total private sector investment in Iowa's utility-scale solar, wind, and storage projects.  
  • $13 Billion The expected private sector investment through clean energy projects that will support Iowa's clean energy economy by 2030.  
  • $73.4 Million The amount paid annually through Iowa land lease payments.  
  • $61.5 Million The annual investment in local and state taxes paid by the industry.
  • Nearly 5,500Iowa jobs are supported by the clean energy industry.

"It's a privilege to help honor these dynamic leaders in the renewable energy space," said Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson. "Their leadership has a long reach – from economic development and homegrown energy to the production of high-paying careers for DMACC's graduates. When the renewable energy industry grows, Iowa grows with it."  

We invite you to join the continued conversation through our social press kit.

About ACP
The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today's multi-tech clean energy industry, representing over 800 energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, clean hydrogen and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America's national security, economic and climate goals with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.  

Learn more at cleanpower.org

About PUI
Power Up Iowa, an initiative of the American Clean Power Association, is a statewide coalition of renewable energy supporters advocating for local, state and federal policies and initiatives that enhance Iowa's wind and solar energy investment. By educating, raising awareness, and participating in conversations with our state's leaders, Power Up Iowa will help make the case for renewable energy investment to revive and drive our local economies.

CONTACT:

Sabrina Fang
Sfang@cleanpower.org
703-283-2091

Mak Heddens
mheddens@strategicelements.com
515-450-2954

Logo

[Top row] Frank Macchiarola, ACP; Robert Durian, Alliant Energy; Kelcey Brown, MidAmerican Energy; IEDA Director Debi Durham; Gov. Kim Reynolds; Sen. Chuck Grassley; Dusky Terry, ITC Midwest. [Botton row] Scott Koziar, APEX Clean Energy; Jim Shield, Invenegy; Kate O’Hair, EDF Renewables; Stephanie Buway, EDP Renewables; Jonas van Stappen, NextEra Energy.

Awards

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-clean-power-awards-iowa-clean-energy-champions-302017181.html

SOURCE American Clean Power Association

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über Konsumgüterhersteller der Parfümindustrie.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 13.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Airbnb, Booking, Lufthansa
15.12.23 Heightened Uncertainty Drove More Interest Rate Trading in 2023
15.12.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 15.12.2023
15.12.23 SMI kann Gewinne nicht gänzlich verteidigen
15.12.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Hochlauf an das April-Top
14.12.23 DAX 40 knackt 17.000er-Marke – Nach der Fed ist vor der EZB
14.12.23 Julius Bär: 11.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
14.12.23 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal | BX Swiss TV
13.12.23 Aktivistischer Investor und die Baloise Versicherungsgruppe
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'676.18 19.66 JDSSMU
Short 11'920.49 13.67 CRSSMU
Short 12'339.55 8.97 5DSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'210.36 15.12.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'748.66 19.16 SSSMQU
Long 10'524.65 13.92 SSOMQU
Long 10'073.34 8.93 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin Spot-ETF vor Genehmigung: BlackRock hat bereits Startkapital für Launch eingesammelt
Swiss Re-Aktie rutscht ab: Swiss Re kauft britischen Spezialisten für die Erforschung von Wasserrisiken
Schweizer Börse SIX rechnet mit Milliardenverlust
Bank of America blickt ins Jahr 2024: So dürfte es für den US-Aktienmarkt weitergehen
Veränderte Bedingungen: Diesen Tipp hatte Charlie Munger wenige Wochen vor seinem Tod an Anleger von heute
In dieser Schweizer Stadt kann man jetzt Rechnungen mit Kryptowährungen bezahlen
Cardano Kurs Prognose: Wie weit kann der Kurs noch steigen?
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS-Tochter Credit Suisse zahlt in USA Millionenbusse - UBS verstärkt Bemühungen um Rückforderung von CS-Boni - Stellenabbau in China
SMI geht etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst stabil -- US-Börsen enden im Plus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mehrheitlich höher
Sika-Aktie höher: Sika expandiert in China und baut neues Technologiezentrum

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit