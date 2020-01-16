American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.850 Percent Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2030

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., today announced that its operating partnership, American Campus Communities Operating Partnership LP, priced a $400 million offering of senior unsecured notes under its existing shelf registration. These 10-year notes were issued at 99.810 percent of par value with a coupon of 2.850 percent and are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by American Campus Communities, Inc. Interest on the notes is payable semi-annually on February 1 and August 1, with the first payment due and payable on August 1, 2020. The notes will mature on February 1, 2030. American Campus Communities Operating Partnership LP expects to use the net proceeds (after expenses) of approximately $394.3 million, together with cash on hand or borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to fund the early redemption of all of the $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.350% Senior Notes due 2020, which includes a make-whole premium and accrued and unpaid interest to the date of redemption. In connection with this redemption, we expect to record a one-time charge of approximately $4.3 million, or approximately $0.03 per share, to our net income in the first quarter of 2020. Settlement is scheduled for January 30, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The consummation of this offering is not conditional upon the completion of the redemption of the 3.350% Senior Notes due 2020.

U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BBVA Securities Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are the Joint Book-Running Managers for the offering and Capital One Securities, Inc., Jefferies LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Piper Sandler & Co. and Regions Securities LLC are the Co-Managers.

American Campus Communities, Inc. and American Campus Communities Operating Partnership LP have filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) for the offering to which this press release relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents that American Campus Communities, Inc. and American Campus Communities Operating Partnership LP have filed with the SEC, including the prospectus supplement, for more complete information about American Campus Communities, Inc., American Campus Communities Operating Partnership LP and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, American Campus Communities, Inc., American Campus Communities Operating Partnership LP or any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus and the accompanying prospectus supplement if you request it by contacting U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., toll-free at 1-877-558-2607 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, toll free at 800-645-3751.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these notes in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2019, American Campus Communities owned 168 student housing properties containing approximately 113,400 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 205 properties with approximately 140,300 beds.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. (the "Company”) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. For discussions of some risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the heading "Risk Factors” and under the heading "Business - Forward-looking Statements” and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

