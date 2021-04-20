American Business Bank Promotes Morgan Lanchantin to Regional Vice President

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today proudly announced the promotion of Morgan Lanchantin to Regional Vice President of the South Bay Regional office.

Lanchantin joined American Business Bank in July 2007 as a Vice President, Relationship Manager. He was promoted to Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager in September 2010 and promoted again to First Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager in August 2016. Morgan has been in banking for over 25 years at various nationally recognized firms.

"We are very excited to see Morgan’s leadership shine in his new role as Regional Vice President of the South Bay. He has been a valuable member of the Bank for over 14 years and will do a wonderful job serving our clients and team of excellent bankers in the region,” said David Wolf, Executive Vice President of Corporate Banking at American Business Bank. "The South Bay continues to be a strategic market for our continued growth, and Morgan’s exemplary development during his tenure with the Bank makes this promotion a tremendous opportunity to bolster our efforts there.”

Lanchantin and his team are experienced business bankers who understand the local market and who specialize in partnering with businesses to meet their financial needs.

"I am humbled to join our incredible South Bay Team and to contribute to their success in addition to ABB’s legacy as the premier middle market business bank in Southern California,” said Lanchantin.

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has six Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona and Inland Empire in Ontario.

