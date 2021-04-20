 American Business Bank Promotes Morgan Lanchantin to Regional Vice President | 20.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’124 -0.8%  SPI 14’313 -0.6%  Dow 34’078 -0.4%  DAX 15’230 -0.9%  Euro 1.1027 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’972 -1.2%  Gold 1’767 -0.2%  Bitcoin 51’277 0.6%  Dollar 0.9159 0.1%  Öl 67.5 0.5% 

American Business Bank Aktie [Valor: 813798 / ISIN: US02475L1052]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.04.2021 15:05:00

American Business Bank Promotes Morgan Lanchantin to Regional Vice President

American Business Bank
40.50 USD 0.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today proudly announced the promotion of Morgan Lanchantin to Regional Vice President of the South Bay Regional office.

Lanchantin joined American Business Bank in July 2007 as a Vice President, Relationship Manager. He was promoted to Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager in September 2010 and promoted again to First Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager in August 2016. Morgan has been in banking for over 25 years at various nationally recognized firms.

"We are very excited to see Morgan’s leadership shine in his new role as Regional Vice President of the South Bay. He has been a valuable member of the Bank for over 14 years and will do a wonderful job serving our clients and team of excellent bankers in the region,” said David Wolf, Executive Vice President of Corporate Banking at American Business Bank. "The South Bay continues to be a strategic market for our continued growth, and Morgan’s exemplary development during his tenure with the Bank makes this promotion a tremendous opportunity to bolster our efforts there.”

Lanchantin and his team are experienced business bankers who understand the local market and who specialize in partnering with businesses to meet their financial needs.

"I am humbled to join our incredible South Bay Team and to contribute to their success in addition to ABB’s legacy as the premier middle market business bank in Southern California,” said Lanchantin.

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has six Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona and Inland Empire in Ontario.

﻿

Nachrichten zu American Business Bank

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu American Business Bank

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12:31 Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV
12:17 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Temenos AG, Softwareone Holding AG
09:30 Vontobel: derimail - Beyond Meat, Nestle, Unilever mit 50% Barriere und 9% p.a.
08:03 SMI muss Dividendenabschläge verdauen
07:00 Den Gipfel im Blick
19.04.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte haussieren
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
mehr

https://youtu.be/A-YYsEdYVR

IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose beschleunigt zum Jahresauftakt das Wachstum - Aktie unentschlossen
Bloomberg traut dem Bitcoin 2021 400'000 US-Dollar zu
Kritik an Wasserstoffwirtschaft bringt Aktien von Plug Power, Ballard & Co. unter Druck
Moderna-Aktie knickt ein: Moderna lieferte lediglich ein Fünftel der angekündigten Impfdosen
Credit Suisse trennt sich nach Archegos-Debakel von weiteren Managern - CS-Aktie verliert deutlich
Relief Therapeutics kommentiert Streitigkeiten mit Partner NeuroRx - Aktie sackt ab
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS mit Greensill- und Archegos Klage von US-Pensionskasse konfrontiert
Zwei Tote bei Unfall mit vermutlich fahrerlosem Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Harley-Davidson-Aktie schiesst hoch: Harley-Davidson kündigt rechtliche Schritte gegen EU-Zölle an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit