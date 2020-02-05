American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity Announces Its 46th National Conference and Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a theme of "Turning Obstacles into Opportunities," the American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity (AAAED) announced its upcoming 46th National Conference and Annual Meeting, scheduled for June 6 – 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. The longest-serving association of professionals in the fields of equal opportunity, affirmative action and diversity will also celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. The conference will take place at the Capital Hilton Hotel, 1001 K Street, NW.

"We seek to provide our attendees with presentations that promote creative, innovative strategies and cutting-edge research to enhance equity and diversity in higher education, government, and the private sector," said Dr. Richard Anthony Baker, president of AAAED. AAAED's professional development offerings are intended to help individuals who are new in their jobs or experienced individuals seeking updated information to stay competitive in the profession.

AAAED will be offering three Professional Development and Training Institute (PDTI) courses including: New Professionals Academy, Diversity Management, and Federal Programs (Title IX, Title VI and Sec. 504). In 2020 AAAED is also providing more diversity of workshop choices in the kinds of learning opportunities available. Masterclasses, Express Talks, Preconference workshops or "Deeper Dives," as well as the standard format workshops will be offered during the conference.

As is its tradition, every fourth year, AAAED meets in Washington, DC. AAAED attendees will hold meetings with members of Congress and host an Annual Awards Ceremony on Capitol Hill, where it will honor icons of equal opportunity and diversity. Participants will also visit the Smithsonian's National Museum for African American History and Culture.

This conference is designed to meet the needs of any person classified as an EEO/AA or diversity professional. This would include equal opportunity directors, EEO specialists, affirmative action officers, human resource professionals, chief diversity officers, diversity and inclusion consultants and leaders, industrial relations specialists, labor relations advisers, career planning specialists, prospective managers, and other equity and inclusion professionals.

"We are delighted to welcome agency officials, experts and icons of social justice, diversity and equal opportunity to attend our 46th meeting of equal opportunity professionals," said Gregory T. Chambers, Conference Chair.

The AAAED 46th National Conference and Annual Meeting is open to the press. For more information or to register for the Conference, go to: https://www.aaaed.org/aaaed/Conference_Agenda1.asp. For more information about past Awards Program honorees, click here: https://www.aaaed.org/aaaed/Awards.asp.

