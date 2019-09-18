America II Announces Global Distribution Agreement with Good-Ark Semiconductor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- America II Electronics, LLC, one of the world's largest distributors of semiconductors and electronic components, has entered into a global distribution agreement with Good-Ark Semiconductor, a leading global discrete semiconductor manufacturer.

"Good-Ark has an outstanding reputation as a manufacturer across the globe," said Joe Vattimo, Sr. Director of Franchised Products for America II Electronics. "We are very excited to be able to offer our customers quality solutions to expand their AVLs, affording them significant cost savings. As such, we see this as a win for our customers, Good-Ark and America II."

Good-Ark Semiconductor, headquartered in Bohemia, New York, is a leading global discrete semiconductor manufacturer that offers a wide variety of surface mount, through-hole and wafer devices with superior quality and reliability at competitive costs. Good-Ark is one of the largest Diode, Rectifier & Bridge manufacturers in the world and is the industry leader for in SMA/SMB/SMC & DFN/QFN packages. With over 2 million square feet of manufacturing facilities and over 3000 employees worldwide, the company is a global industry leader with a high level of automation and scalable capacity.

John Marullo, VP Sales & Marketing for Good-Ark Semiconductor is equally excited at the opportunity that this new partnership represents. "We are very excited to partner with America II due to their global reach and many relationships that we believe will benefit the customer, as well as America II and Good-Ark Semiconductor, " said Marullo. "The combination of Good-Ark Semiconductor, having our own wafer fabs and assembly plants, tied in with America II's global sales and distribution network, will make for a successful partnership."

With their headquarters and distribution facility located in St. Petersburg, Florida, America II Electronics has one of the largest inventories in the industry. The company offers the most complete range of products, from active, passive and electromechanical components to memory and specialty products. In addition to hundreds of franchise and direct manufacturing lines, America II provides supply chain solutions, cost-saving programs, and inventory solution programs to industries ranging from telecommunications, industrial and lighting to healthcare, automotive and military. The distributor's deep experience in global markets allows America II to provide superior service and a broad array of solutions to its partners around the world.

