Ameren's 2020 sustainability report focuses on commitment to customers and major environmental, social and governance topics

ST. LOUIS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) published a new interactive report detailing the company's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. The report, Our Sustainability Story: Customers at the Center, offers a comprehensive view of the actions taken on key environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

"Customers can count on us to know we're listening and taking actions to meet their expectations to deliver safe, reliable and affordable electric and natural gas service," said Warner Baxter, chairman, president and CEO, Ameren. "Our 2020 sustainability report showcases our commitment to delivering significant long-term value by, among other things, investing in clean energy and supporting the communities we serve. We do this while holding ourselves to the highest standards of business conduct."

Notable highlights of the report include:

Addressing significant immediate and long-term needs of our communities, which include wide-ranging support during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as ongoing energy assistance support, philanthropy and apprenticeships.

Plans to significantly increase clean, renewable energy into our generation portfolio while reducing carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions.

Improving reliability by investing in rate-regulated energy infrastructure while, at the same time, keeping electric rates more stable for customers.

Actions we have taken to enhance our robust risk management and governance with respect to ESG matters.

"This report clearly lays out the forward-thinking actions Ameren has taken on important ESG matters, which include reducing carbon emissions as well as helping tackle larger societal issues, such as the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion," said Gwen Mizell, vice president of sustainability and electrification for Ameren. "Across our company, we're integrating sustainability principles in our day-to-day operations."

The report provides a wide range of data across all segments of the company's business. For example:

All-in 2020 Illinois residential electric rates, for customers taking delivery and energy supply from Ameren Illinois, are virtually unchanged since 2012. Missouri residential electric customers have seen two rate reductions since 2018. Residential customer electric rates in both states are approximately 24% lower than the national average.

residential electric customers have seen two rate reductions since 2018. Residential customer electric rates in both states are approximately 24% lower than the national average. As a major purchaser of materials and services, Ameren plays a significant role in the growth and development of the community, including diverse suppliers. In 2019, Ameren spent $1.5 billion with businesses in Missouri and Illinois . Over this same period, Ameren spent $653 million with qualified diverse suppliers.

with businesses in and . Over this same period, Ameren spent with qualified diverse suppliers. Since 2010, residential and business customers have saved an estimated $1.4 billion and more than 5.7 million megawatt hours thanks, in part, to Ameren's energy-efficiency upgrades and programs.

and more than 5.7 million megawatt hours thanks, in part, to Ameren's energy-efficiency upgrades and programs. Ameren has saved more than 120 billion gallons of water every year since 2012. In 2023, Ameren estimates that total annual water savings will increase even more to approximately 230 billion gallons.

In addition to the sustainability report, further information regarding clean energy development and use, energy-efficiency measures and community support is available in Community Guides devoted to the company's businesses in Missouri and Illinois and in various reports and questionnaires posted to Ameren's sustainability website.

Downloads

2020 Ameren Sustainability Report

Report Summary

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerens-2020-sustainability-report-focuses-on-commitment-to-customers-and-major-environmental-social-and-governance-topics-301055036.html

SOURCE Ameren Corporation