28.06.2025 01:13:17

Ameren Missouri Plans 800MW Gas Plant And 400MW Battery Project In Jefferson County

Ameren
76.35 CHF 0.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (AEE), has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission to construct the Big Hollow Energy Center in Jefferson County.

This landmark project combines an 800-megawatt simple-cycle natural gas plant with Ameren Missouri's first large-scale battery storage facility, marking a first-of-its-kind effort for the company.

Set to be operational by 2028 pending regulatory approval, the gas facility is designed to provide dependable backup power during extreme temperatures and periods of low renewable energy generation. The 400-MW lithium-ion battery installation will store excess energy and rapidly respond to peak demand needs, enhancing grid stability. The project aligns with Ameren Missouri's broader goal of achieving 1,000 MW of battery capacity by 2030 and 1,800 MW by 2042.

Both the gas and battery systems will operate independently, utilizing existing infrastructure on Ameren-owned land to reduce costs and construction time. Company executives emphasized the importance of strategic placement and diversified energy generation, while local leaders praised the project for its economic and community benefits, including job creation, school district support, and long-term energy reliability.

Community stakeholders, including the Jefferson County Executive and Jefferson R-VII School District, welcomed the project, viewing it as a symbol of sustained partnership and regional progress following the planned closure of the Rush Island Energy Center in late 2024.

Friday, AEE closed at $95.31, down 0.07%, with no after-hours movement on the NYSE.

