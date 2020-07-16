16.07.2020 17:27:00

Ameren Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast Aug. 7, 2020

ST. LOUIS, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner L. Baxter, chairman, president and CEO of Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE), will join Michael L. Moehn, executive vice president and CFO of Ameren Corp., to discuss second quarter 2020 earnings, earnings guidance and other matters in a conference call with financial analysts at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, Aug. 7.

Ameren Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameren Corporation)

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet on AmerenInvestors.com. Supporting materials for the call will be posted in the "Investor News and Events" section of this website under "Events and Presentations" after the market closes on Thursday, Aug. 6. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year beginning approximately one hour after the close of the call.

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn/company/Ameren.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-corporation-second-quarter-2020-earnings-webcast-aug-7-2020-301094951.html

SOURCE Ameren Corporation

