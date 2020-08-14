+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
14.08.2020 17:41:00

Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 49.5 cents per share. This dividend is payable Sept. 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 9, 2020. 

Ameren Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameren Corporation)

Separately, the board of directors of Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, declared regular quarterly cash dividends on all classes of Union Electric Company's preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable Nov. 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 16, 2020.

In addition, the board of directors of Ameren Illinois Company declared regular quarterly cash dividends on all classes of Ameren Illinois Company's preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable Nov. 2, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 12, 2020. 

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameren-corporation-directors-declare-quarterly-dividend-301112548.html

SOURCE Ameren Corporation

