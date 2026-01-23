Amerant Ba a Aktie 48439558 / US0235761014
23.01.2026 02:30:18
Amerant Bancorp Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $2.70 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $16.88 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Amerant Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.67 million or $0.53 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $112.17 million from $111.32 million last year.
Amerant Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.70 Mln. vs. $16.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $112.17 Mln vs. $111.32 Mln last year.
