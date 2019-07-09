Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

July 9, 2019 at 9:45 p.m.

Amer Sports completes Mavic divestment

Further to the stock exchange release issued on March 15, 2019 and following the completion of the information-consultation process with the relevant employee representative bodies, Amer Sports Corporation has today completed the sale of the shares and related cycling business of Mavic S.A.S. to Regent, LP.

Regent is a global private equity firm focused on innovating and transforming businesses across diverse industries including technology, consumer products, retail, industrial, and media and entertainment with a strong track record for redeploying and repositioning consumer brands.

The divestment will not have an impact on the results of Amer Sports’ continuing businesses. Amer Sports has reported its Cycling business as discontinued operations for the full year 2018.





www.amersports.com



AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc’teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company’s technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group’s business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).