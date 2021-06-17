AMEC Introduces Prismo UniMax™ MOCVD System For High Performance Mini LED Production

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China (AMEC, SSE stock code: 688012), today announced the launch of the Prismo UniMax™ system (UniMax) – an advanced Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) tool engineered for high performance Mini LED production which enables LED manufacturers enhance productivity and achieve lower cost of ownership (CoO).

The system is the newest addition to AMEC's portfolio of Prismo MOCVD products that are used by most of leading GaN-based LED manufacturers in the world. It can accommodate up to 4 reactors in one system which can be controlled independently. With its innovated local temperature adjustable heating system, the UniMax system can deliver excellent wavelength uniformity, repeatability and reliability for Mini LED production. Other novel features include optimized showerhead for better uniformity and production stability, and the large-sized susceptor which can significantly improve the production throughput and reduce the cost of ownership. Built for high throughput, the system offers industry-leading wafer capacity with extendibility to 164 4-inch or 72 6-inch wafers through susceptor configuration change.

AMEC has received orders for this tool from leading customers in China while more customer demonstrations are in progress. The tools strengthen AMEC's portfolio and offer global LED manufacturers new solutions for their Mini LED production challenges.

With increasing demand for applications in LED-based TVs, tablets, laptops, monitors, smartphones, automotive displays and so on, Mini-LEDs are gaining popularity as an emerging technology which can significantly enhance the display quality by delivering superior brightness, precise dynamic response and excellent contrast. The UniMax system is engineered to help customers address the challenges in Mini LED production, achieving exceptional wavelength uniformity and reliability that are critical success imperatives.

"With core technology evolved from our proven Prismo platform, the UniMax system is the most innovative MOCVD tool that provides a cost-effective solution for high performance Mini LED production," said Dr. Gerald Yin, Chairman and CEO of AMEC. "We are glad that Prismo UniMax has been used by leading LED customers in China. The tools can not only meet the stringent technical requirements but also achieve higher productivity with lower cost of ownership. We are delighted to see that a new uprising market for MOCVD is coming earlier than expected. We are looking forward to work together with our customers and partners to further accelerate the development of Mini LED technology and MOCVD market."

Prismo UniMax is trademarked by AMEC.

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China (AMEC)

AMEC is China's leading provider of process technologies, tools and expertise that help global manufacturers of semiconductors and LEDs achieve their innovation, production and profit goals. The company's etch tools enable chipmakers to build devices for diverse applications at nodes as low as 5nm and beyond, while its MOCVD systems lead the market for the production of Blue LEDs. More than 1800 AMEC process units, comprising both product lines, have been installed at 77 leading customer fabs across Asia and Europe. AMEC is headquartered in Shanghai with operations in Nanchang and Xiamen, and regional subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United States.

