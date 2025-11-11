Amdocs Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Amdocs Ltd (DOX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $97.11 million, or $0.88 per share, compared to $87.18 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amdocs reported adjusted earnings of $201.4 million or $1.83 per share for the period, compared to $194.9 million or $1.70 per share last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell to $1.15 billion from $1.26 billion last year.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.135 billion to $1.175 billion, earnings per share of $1.36-$1.44 and adjusted earnings per share $1.73-$1.79.

For the full year 2026, the company expects revenue growth of 1.7-5.7% and adjusted EPS growth of 4.0%-8.0%.