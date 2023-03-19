SMI 10'793 1.4%  SPI 14'117 1.2%  Dow 32'561 1.0%  DAX 15'195 1.8%  Euro 0.9934 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'182 1.5%  Gold 1'941 -1.9%  Bitcoin 25'861 0.3%  Dollar 0.9220 0.0%  Öl 75.1 1.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Chatbot als Bankberater - So könnte ChatGPT bald bei Schweizer Banken zum Einsatz kommen
Geld verdienen mit altem Spielzeug - so geht's
Krypto-Analyst erklärt: Jeden Tag geht eine grosse Menge an Bitcoin verloren
JPMorgan-Chef sieht Ukraine-Krieg und China-Konflikt weiter mit grosser Sorge
Credit Suisse & Co. im Fokus: Shortseller nehmen europäische Banken ins Visier
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

20.03.2023 00:20:00

AMDA now offering new Acting for Camera program with more options for students to customize their education

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMDA College of the Performing Arts is pleased to announce the launch of their new BFA Acting for Camera program in Los Angeles. Starting this summer, the program will offer students a wide range of training for film, television, stage, social media, and new media, with numerous opportunities to gain production and performance experience. Training includes development in skills considered integral to on-camera performance such as: content creation, improvisation, movement, combat, voice acting, as well as explorations of various film and TV acting genres. Students will learn to work and perform within a collaborative production process and develop original projects culminating in a showcase production in Los Angeles. In addition to AMDA's Associate's degree and Certificate offerings in Acting for Camera, students can now earn their BFA within this exciting and industry-relevant discipline. Students will be able to transfer credits from the AOS and Certificate into the BFA, allowing them to follow a NY to LA track in their educational journey. Additionally there is an accelerated option where students can complete this program in 2.5 years. As always, it has been AMDA's mission to best prepare its students for success in life and in the industry they choose to work in. Part of this mission is accomplished through the unique flexibility that students have in tailoring their academic experience to their goals. Applications for the new program are now open for the Summer and Fall 2023 semesters.

Los Angeles campus classroom film shoot

About AMDA

AMDA College of the Performing Arts has campuses in the two entertainment capitals of the world: New York City and Hollywood. Founded in 1964, AMDA has been training emerging performing artists in musical theatre, acting, and dance for nearly 60 years and AMDA's training has been adopted as the gold standard of performing arts education by colleges and universities throughout the country, and indeed throughout the world. Notable AMDA graduates include Anthony Ramos (Broadway's Hamilton, In the Heights musical film adaptation), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family, Tony Award Winner for Broadway's Take Me Out), Ray Fisher (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League), Riwan Manji (Schitt's Creek), Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale, Orange is the New Black), Tyne Daly (Cagney & Lacey, Judging Amy).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amda-now-offering-new-acting-for-camera-program-with-more-options-for-students-to-customize-their-education-301775687.html

SOURCE AMDA College of the Performing Arts

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Vermögensaufbau mit Dividenden

Sie sind auf der Suche nach der höchsten Rendite? Wie Sie mit nur einem Tracker-Zertifikat langfristig ein Vermögen aufbauen und die besten Dividenden-Tipps - hier erfahren Sie mehr!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

21.03.23 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Geberit bestätigt Mittelfristziele - was bringt das Jahr 2023?
21.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit Lock-In auf Societe Generale SA, BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank AG, ING Groep NV
21.03.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
21.03.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 21.03.2023
21.03.23 Schweizer Bankenfusion sorgt für etwas Entspannung
21.03.23 DAX steigt wieder über 15.000 Punkte – alle Augen auf die Fed
21.03.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Trendwechsel geglückt, aber …
17.03.23 Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'198.83 19.06 RGSSMU
Short 11'415.53 13.80 AZSSMU
Short 11'832.99 8.97 D0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'792.58 21.03.2023 17:31:58
Long 10'347.23 19.94 5SSMWU
Long 10'112.70 13.98 APSSMU
Long 9'679.23 8.97 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS- und UBS-Aktien steigen: Finanzexperte kritisiert Kommunikationsstrategie - CS will Kunden bei Stange halten - Bund sistiert Boni-Auszahlung für Kader der CS
Credit Suisse-Fall bedroht Markt der CoCo-Bonds - Deutsche Bank, AXA und Commerzbank kaum betroffen von Anleihen-Totalausfall - Aktien holen Verluste auf
CS-Aktie tiefrot, UBS-Aktie dreht ins Plus: UBS übernimmt Credit Suisse - CS-VRP Lehmann: "Ein historischer und trauriger Tag" - Stellenabbau und Klagen möglich
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Dollar auf die Credit Suisse-Übernahme
UBS-Aktie mit Gewinnen: S&P und Moody's senken Ausblick auf negativ - Fitch setzt UBS auf Beobachtungsliste für Abstufung
Stadler Rail-Aktie profitiert: Auftrag von Trenitalia erhalten
On-Aktie +28%: On knackt 2022 erstmals Milliardenmarke beim Umsatz
GameStop präsentiert schwarze Zahlen - GameStop-Aktie hebt nachbörslich ab
Kommende Dividenden-Aristokraten: Auf diese Aktien sollten Anleger ein Auge haben
Tag 2 nach CS-Übernahme: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet den Handel weit im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen erholt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.