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AMD Aktie 903491 / US0079031078

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20.07.2026 23:52:55

AMD To Ship Helios AI Systems To Microsoft, Taking On Nvidia

AMD
412.28 CHF 5.45%
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(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) says it will start shipping its first rack-scale AI system, called Helios, later this year. Microsoft is joining Meta, OpenAI, Oracle, and other major customers in adopting the platform. The news pushed AMD shares up more than 4%, while Microsoft rose over 1%.

Microsoft said it plans to deploy Helios in its Azure data centers to support frontier AI model inference, customer workloads, and Azure AI services. The company also said it will roll out new Azure compute instances powered by AMD's latest Venice CPUs, aimed at use cases such as agentic AI, data pipelines, and semiconductor design.

Helios is AMD's first rack-scale platform positioned as a direct alternative to Nvidia's Grace Blackwell systems and the upcoming Vera Rubin generation. It bundles AMD's Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs, networking technology, and the ROCm software stack into a single integrated system. AMD says eight of the world's top 10 AI companies already run workloads on its Instinct GPUs.

Other customers are also lining up. Meta plans to deploy up to one gigawatt of Helios systems later this year as part of a broader six-gigawatt AI infrastructure commitment. OpenAI, Oracle, and Tata Consultancy Services have also said they will use the platform.

AMD added that its data center business grew 57% year over year in the first quarter of 2026 and expects to generate tens of billions of dollars in AI revenue starting in 2027, with Helios contributing the majority.

Nvidia still controls more than 95% of the data center GPU market, but analysts believe Helios could help AMD meaningfully grow its share as demand for AI compute continues to climb.

Passende Hebelprodukte

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Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.0244 18.09.2026 156468394
Long 11.9447 18.09.2026 157049911
Long 13.707 18.09.2026 157532640
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.3344 11.67 157535344
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.9659 9.52 158339853
Short 9.8342 5.46 158402323
Short 15.776 1.78 158402322
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -23.11 149415741
Long 10 -13.50 152378147
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Sika: Konsolidierung als Chance

Das Umfeld für den Bauchemie- und Spezialmaterialkonzern ist derzeit anspruchsvoll. Doch Marktanteilsgewinne, Effizienzprogramme und die anstehenden Halbjahreszahlen könnten der zuletzt konsolidierenden Aktie neuen Schwung verleihen.

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