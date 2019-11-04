+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
04.11.2019 21:00:00

AMD selects ASC's integrated solution for Contract, Form and Requestor lifecycle management

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ASC Networks Inc. (ASC), a leading provider of SaaS and on-premise source-to-contract solutions, and part of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), announced today that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), a global semiconductor company and innovation leader, has awarded a contract to ASC for the integrated Contracts, Forms and Requestor modules. This will allow AMD to streamline, simplify and automate its contract lifecycle management, form management and non-disclosure agreement (NDA) processes on an enterprise-wide basis.

Logo: Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (CNW Group/Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.)

This cost-effective solution replaces AMD's previous contract management system with an option that goes beyond basic contract management and contract repository capabilities, and delivers full lifecycle automation of contracts, forms and NDAs. The solution was also tailored to replicate, enhance and replace AMD's in-house NDA application with an automated self-serve NDA request portal and provides a corresponding utility for the automatic creation of new requestor users. Implementation speed was also a factor in the selection process as was the flexible integration and data migration capability for historical data. In addition, the robust search, reporting and OCR features along with the rich configuration capacity were winning attributes.

"ASC's best-practice knowledge, powerful feature set and ability to configure a solution based on AMD's complex specifications were the key drivers behind our decision," said Shaun Moore, corporate vice president, legal, AMD. "This solution enables new users to self-register to gain immediate access to the system and then initiate their own requests for NDAs and other agreement types. We anticipate this efficiency will reduce our agreement execution cycle, saving both time and money."

"We are extremely pleased to welcome AMD to our esteemed customer base," said Mediagrif Vice President, Canadian Operations Jean-Michel Stam. "The option we delivered is the result of a true partnership, enabling us to tailor a best-in-class solution that fits the precise needs of AMD and is on a committed implementation timeline and at a highly competitive price point."

About ASC Networks Inc.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), ASC Networks Inc. (ASC) is a leading provider of cloud, Software as a Service (SaaS) and on-premises enterprise contract, document, form and CPQ lifecycle management software and source-to-contract solutions. The solution is tailored to automate and streamline the end-to-end business processes including: RFx requisition planning and solicitation management; supplier management; bid, contract, performance, invoicing, claims and spend analysis management; as well as custom and complex multi-system integrations (e.g., payment, ERP, CRM, etc.). Leveraging the proven ASC solution platform, ASC deploys customer-specific solutions that digitize, automate and simplify business process requirements end to end. For more information, please visit www.ascnet.com.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF) is a Canadian leader in information technology offering strategic sourcing and unified commerce solutions as well as B2B marketplaces. Mediagrif's solutions are used by thousands of businesses in North America and around the world. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com or call 1-877-677-9088.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amd-selects-ascs-integrated-solution-for-contract-form-and-requestor-lifecycle-management-300950987.html

SOURCE Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:25
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14:23
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Ascom Holding AG
14:14
Gold trotzt positiver Marktstimmung
10:25
Vontobel: derimail - Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mit Chance auf Renditeverdopplung
09:31
Rekordfahrt beim SMI dürfte sich heute fortsetzen
07:25
Daily Markets: SMI – Das Ziel rückt näher / Facebook – Grosse Sprünge nach dem Quartalsbericht
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reuters-Gold-Studie: Hier könnte der Goldpreis bald stehen
Riesige Blase: Experte macht geldpolitische Stimuli als Grund aus
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Freundliche Stimmung am Markt: SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX über 13'100 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Meyer Burger: Verzögerungen bei Heterojunktion-Grossauftrag aus Nordamerika - Aktie gefragt
Wirecard-Chef Braun: Umsätze in Vorjahren korrekt verbucht - Wirecard-Aktie legt kräftig zu
Leiturteil in Frankreich stützt UBS-Aktien - Stimmung für CS- und Julius Bär-Aktien ebenfalls positiv
Tesla verbucht Gewinne - doch wie lange noch?
Neben WeWork-Pleite: Diese Unternehmen kämpfen ebenfalls mit Schwierigkeiten
Vifor-Aktie im Plus: Vifor und Janssen vermarkten künftig gemeinsam Diabetesmittel in den USA
Bitcoin mit Rekordanstieg: China als Kurstreiber?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Freundliche Stimmung am Markt: SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX über 13'100 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägten am Montag grüne Vorzeichen das Bild. Der DAX eroberte die 13'000-Punkte-Marke zurück. Die Wall Street bleibt auf Rekordkurs. Mit Gewinnen präsentierten sich die größten Börsen in Asien zum Wochenstart.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB