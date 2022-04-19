Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’281 -1.6%  SPI 15’758 -1.2%  Dow 34’911 1.5%  DAX 14’153 -0.1%  Euro 1.0273 0.9%  EStoxx50 3’831 -0.5%  Gold 1’950 -1.5%  Bitcoin 39’337 1.9%  Dollar 0.9519 0.8%  Öl 107.6 -4.7% 
1 Aktie gratis

20.04.2022 01:27:00

Amcor to report Third Quarter 2022 Year to Date Results

ZURICH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its year to date results for the nine months ended 31 March 2022 after the US market closes on Tuesday 3 May 2021.  

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 3 May 2022 / 7.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday 4 May 2022. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada:

888 440 4149 (toll-free)

Australia:

1800 953 093 (toll-free)

United Kingdom:

0800 358 0970  (toll-free)

Hong Kong:

+852 3002 3410 (local number)

Singapore: 

+65 3159 5133 (local number)

All other countries:

+1 646 960 0661 (this is not a toll-free number)



Conference ID 

8080870

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.  

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Investors:
Tracey Whitehead
Global Head of Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9028 / +1 224-478-5790
tracey.whitehead@amcor.com


Damien Bird
Vice President Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9070
damien.bird@amcor.com  





Media – Europe
Ernesto Duran
Head of Global Communications
Amcor
+41 78 698 69 40
ernesto.duran@amcor.com  

Media – Australia
James Strong

Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 448 881 174
jstrong@citadelmagnus.com

Media – North America
Daniel Yunger

KekstCNC
+1 212 521 4879
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com  I  LinkedIn  I  Facebook  I  Twitter  I  YouTube

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-to-report-third-quarter-2022-year-to-date-results-301528575.html

SOURCE Amcor

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Wie funktionieren Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate und in welcher Marktphase sind sie besonders geeignet? Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, erklärt Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ, wie Anleger mit einem erhöhtem Sicherheitsbedürfnis von Kapitalschutz-Zertifikaten profitieren könnten. Durch die hohe Unsicherheit an den Märkten aufgrund des Ukraine Kriegs und den gleichzeitigen Inflationssorgen können Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate ein attraktives Produkt darstellen. Ausserdem erklärt Manuel Dürr, wo die Risiken der Produkte liegen und welche verschiedenen Varianten der Zertifikate auf dem Markt existieren.

Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

19.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Helvetia Holding AG, ABB Ltd, ams-OSRAM AG
19.04.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Lindt & Sprüngli erhöht Ziele - Corona-Krise ausgestanden?
19.04.22 Curevac-Aktie bricht wieder ein
19.04.22 Kurze Woche, volles Programm
19.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.80% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
19.04.22 Marktüberblick: VW-Aktie nach Zahlen schwach
19.04.22 SMI nach Ostern etwas leichter erwartet
14.04.22 Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’805.09 18.50 SMIUBU
Short 13’077.92 13.15 SSMDQU
Short 13’623.76 8.25 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’281.42 19.04.2022 17:31:30
Long 11’730.06 17.32 PSSMCU
Long 11’488.46 12.95 PSSMDU
Long 10’896.98 8.01 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re Aktie News: Swiss Re im Tiefenrausch
Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen mit kräftigem Plus -- SMI geht mit Verlusten in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
CS-Aktionäre sollen laut Glass Lewis die Entlastung für 2020 verweigern - Credit Suisse-Aktie im Plus
"Bärenmarktrally" bietet laut Morgan Stanley-Analyst perfekte Voraussetzungen für Marktkorrektur
Krypto-Fan Mark Cuban setzt grosse Hoffnungen auf Ethereum-"Merge"
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Swiss Life-Aktie tiefer: CEO rechnet lediglich mit leicht steigenden Immobilienpreisen
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk plant Twitter-Übernahme - Posten im Verwaltungsrat hätte Kauf verhindert
FINMA: Darum besteht durch Ukraine-Krieg keine flächendeckende Gefahr für Schweizer Finanzmarkt
Twitter-Aktie schliesst tiefrot: Investmentunternehmen Apollo plant Beteiligung an Twitter

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit