04.08.2020 04:06:00

Amcor to report Full Year 2020 Results

ZURICH, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its full year results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2020 before the US market opens at 3.00am US Eastern Daylight Time / 5.00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 18 August 2020.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 7.30 am US Eastern Daylight Time / 9.30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 18 August 2020.  For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada:

866 211 4133 (toll-free)

Australia:

1800 287 011 (toll-free)

United Kingdom:

0800 051 7107 (toll-free)

Hong Kong:

800 901 563 (toll-free)

Singapore:

800 852 6506 (toll-free)

All other countries:

+1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll-free number)

Conference ID

7896918

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.  

In line with Amcor's reporting obligations, an Annual Report on Form 10-K will be filed with the SEC by Monday 31 August 2020.

For further information please contact:

Investors:






Tracey Whitehead

Damien Bird


Head of Investor Relations

Vice President Investor Relations


Amcor

Amcor


+61 3 9226 9028

+61 3 9226 9070


tracey.whitehead@amcor.com

damien.bird@amcor.com





Media – Europe 

Media – Australia

Media – North America 

Ernesto Duran

James Strong

Daniel Yunger

Head of Global Communications



Amcor 

Citadel-MAGNUS

KekstCNC

+41 78 698 69 40

+61 448 881 174

+1 212 521 4879

ernesto.duran@amcor.com  

jstrong@citadelmagnus.com

daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products.  Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries.  NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com  I  LinkedIn  I  Facebook  I  Twitter  I  YouTube

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-to-report-full-year-2020-results-301105210.html

SOURCE Amcor plc

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 23.71
4.13 %
Sika 206.70
3.09 %
Zurich Insur Gr 346.40
3.03 %
SGS 2’460.00
2.89 %
CS Group 9.99
2.82 %
Swisscom 492.60
1.40 %
Swiss Re 72.58
1.14 %
Nestle 109.32
1.13 %
The Swatch Grp 192.70
0.89 %
CieFinRichemont 56.68
0.32 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
03.08.20
Euro Rallies Amid Europe"s Pandemic Response
03.08.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
03.08.20
Turbulenzen beim US-Dollar
03.08.20
SMI droht Fall unter 10.000er-Marke
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Therapie Rozlytrek in zwei Indikationen
Meyer Burger-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Meyer Burger sichert sich Produktionsstandorte für Solarzellen in Ostdeutschland
Dämpfer für Euro-Stärke? Wieso der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zulegt
Dufry-Aktie bricht ein: Dufry wird von der Corona-Pandemie im ersten Semester stark getroffen
Studie zeigt: Nicht erst mit Negativzinsen lohnt sich Sparen nicht mehr
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Montag
Saudi-Aramco überholt: Apple-Aktie auf Rekordhoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die US-Indizes starteten freundlich in die neue Woche. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Montag zulegen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex auch Aufschläge verbuchte. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB