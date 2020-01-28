|
28.01.2020 03:30:00
Amcor to report fiscal 2020 Half Year Results
CHICAGO and MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its fiscal 2020 half year results after the US market closes at 4.00 pm US Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 11 February 2020 / 8.00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 12 February 2020.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30 pm US Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 11 February / 9.30 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 12 February 2020. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:
US and Canada:
866 211 4133 (toll-free)
Australia:
1800 287 011 (toll-free)
United Kingdom:
0800 051 7107 (toll-free)
Hong Kong:
800 901 563 (toll-free)
Singapore:
800 852 6506 (toll-free)
All other countries:
+1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll-free number)
Conference ID
1837796
Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.
For further information please contact:
Investors:
Tracey Whitehead
Damien Bird
Jay Koval
Media – Europe
Media – Australia
Citadel-MAGNUS
Media – North America
KekstCNC
About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC
www.amcor.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-to-report-fiscal-2020-half-year-results-300994053.html
SOURCE Amcor plc
