Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'110 0.3%  SPI 14'655 0.2%  Dow 35'308 0.1%  DAX 15'904 0.5%  Euro 0.9580 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'330 0.2%  Gold 1'908 -0.3%  Bitcoin 25'799 0.5%  Dollar 0.8784 0.0%  Öl 86.2 -0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Opendoor Technologies58935107ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Bank of America rechnet mit sanfter Landung: Bleiben die USA von einer Rezession verschont?
ARK Invest-Chefin Cathie Wood erwartet SEC-Zulassug mehrerer Bitcoin-ETFs
Warnung der UBS: Schweizer Immobilienmarkt bleibt überbewertet
Rivian und Amazon ausgebaut: So sah das Depot von George Soros im zweiten Quartal 2023 aus
Weiterer Anstieg erwartet: Schweizer Banken dürften auch zukünftig vom Zinsumfeld profitieren
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
15.08.2023 01:02:00

AMCOR TEAMSTERS WIN STRIKE, RATIFY AGREEMENT

Packaging Manufacturing Workers Secure Significant Wage Increases

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor workers represented by Teamsters Local 238 voted to ratify a new four-year agreement by a strong margin, ending a two-week strike at the company's plant in Des Moines, Iowa.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"These workers fought back against concessions to win the best contract they've ever had," said Jesse Case, Local 238 Secretary-Treasurer. "It goes to show that when Teamsters fight, Teamsters win."

The 103 Amcor Teamsters at the Des Moines plant make packaging for food products like Capri Sun fruit drinks, Slim Jims, and pudding cups.

The members went on strike July 29 after voting down Amcor's last, best, and final offer, and a subsequent offer. The strike garnered massive support within the membership, with no members crossing the picket line.

The new contract includes large wage increases, an extra holiday, and additional retirement money.

"This is a victory," said Jake Versteegh, an Amcor worker with more than 10 years at the company. "We're excited to get back to work."

Teamsters Local 238 is Iowa's largest local union and represents public- and private-sector workers across numerous industries. For more information, go to teamsters238.com.

Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
kdeniz@teamster.org 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-teamsters-win-strike-ratify-agreement-301900281.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 238

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV

What are the risks of investing in Private Equity? How much time should an investor have to invest and what returns can investors expect?
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Zinshoffnungen und Zinsskepsis geben sich die Hand
14.08.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.08.2023
14.08.23 Zinssorgen flammen wieder auf
11.08.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ams-OSRAM, Meyer Burger Technology
10.08.23 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Rieter Holding AG
10.08.23 Überproportionale Partizipation mit Outperformance-Zertifikaten
10.08.23 Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV
07.08.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationszahlen
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'567.22 19.32 RSSM1U
Short 11'799.53 13.55 C0SSMU
Short 12'229.95 8.96 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'110.11 14.08.2023 17:30:26
Long 10'640.00 19.52
Long 10'420.94 13.88 5SSMWU
Long 9'971.53 8.99 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Weiterer Anstieg erwartet: Schweizer Banken dürften auch zukünftig vom Zinsumfeld profitieren
BYD schlägt Tesla erneut im Heimatmarkt: Tesla-Konkurrent liefert im Juli mehr Autos aus
Novartis-Aktie etwas höher: Novartis hat die Übernahme von Chinook Therapeutics abgeschlossen - Swissmedic-Zulassung für Cosentyx
UBS-Aktie dennoch im Plus: CS-Kleinanleger reichen gegen UBS-Übernahme Klage ein
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Darum sinkt der Euro zu Dollar und Franken
EMS-Chemie-Aktie wenig bewegt: EMS-Verwaltungsrat erhält Zustimmung der Aktionäre
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Anhaltende Konjunktursorgen: Dow schlussendlich stabil -- SMI letztlich etwas stärker -- DAX beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
SMI-Wert UBS-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes UBS-Investment abgeworfen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit