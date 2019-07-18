AMCON Distributing Company Reports Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.10 for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON”) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $1.10 on net income available to common shareholders of $0.7 million for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"AMCON’s emphasis on first class service and reliability is a firm part of our tradition as a leader in the convenience distribution industry. Our leadership team is proactively evaluating strategic facility initiatives to support the growth needs and competitive position of our customer base. As such, we will continue to enthusiastically make investments in people, facilities, and equipment necessary for sustained excellence,” said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He further noted, "Our Healthy Edge Retail Group management team is planning a comprehensive merchandising and point of sale solution to support our objective of being a total wellness solution for our customers.”

"We collaborate closely with our customers to design cutting edge foodservice programs that are competitive and profitable for our customers. Our portfolio of foodservice warehouse and fleet assets positions us as a leader in the convenience distribution industry,” said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON’s President and Chief Operating Officer. In addition, he noted, "As the convenience industry consolidates, AMCON’s platform of technology and history of customer service position the business well for strategic acquisitions.” Mr. Plummer further added, "We were pleased to close June 30, 2019 with total shareholders’ equity of $65.4 million and consolidated debt of $36.2 million.”

AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled foods, and health and beauty care products with locations in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also operates twenty-two (22) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akin’s Natural Foods Market www.akins.com in its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Market & Cafe www.chamberlins.com and Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.com in its Florida market.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 June September 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 314,007 $ 520,644 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1.0 million at June 2019 and $0.9 million at September 2018 34,459,786 31,428,845 Inventories, net 66,946,540 78,869,615 Income taxes receivable 114,276 272,112 Prepaid and other current assets 10,638,796 4,940,775 Total current assets 112,473,405 116,031,991 Property and equipment, net 17,376,511 15,768,484 Goodwill 4,436,950 4,436,950 Other intangible assets, net 3,373,269 3,414,936 Other assets 282,081 301,793 Total assets $ 137,942,216 $ 139,954,154 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,403,140 $ 20,826,834 Accrued expenses 8,604,004 8,556,620 Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 2,376,347 3,965,733 Current maturities of long-term debt 808,103 1,096,306 Total current liabilities 35,191,594 34,445,493 Credit facility 32,114,531 35,428,597 Deferred income tax liability, net 1,895,240 1,782,801 Long-term debt, less current maturities 3,260,455 3,658,391 Other long-term liabilities 41,022 38,055 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 592,767 shares outstanding at June 2019 and 615,777 shares outstanding at September 2018 8,561 8,441 Additional paid-in capital 23,185,173 22,069,098 Retained earnings 66,757,379 63,848,030 Treasury stock at cost (24,511,739 ) (21,324,752 ) Total shareholders’ equity 65,439,374 64,600,817 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 137,942,216 $ 139,954,154

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations

for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 For the three months ended June For the nine months ended June 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales (including excise taxes of $98.0 million and $96.2 million, and $274.0 million and $267.9 million, respectively) $ 369,981,516 $ 349,043,200 $ 1,025,431,309 $ 959,763,695 Cost of sales 349,455,624 329,930,190 963,683,859 905,392,747 Gross profit 20,525,892 19,113,010 61,747,450 54,370,948 Selling, general and administrative expenses 18,513,048 17,008,355 53,861,943 48,981,383 Depreciation and amortization 620,142 614,710 1,869,378 1,683,618 19,133,190 17,623,065 55,731,321 50,665,001 Operating income 1,392,702 1,489,945 6,016,129 3,705,947 Other expense (income): Interest expense 381,469 261,510 1,100,995 777,065 Other (income), net (15,446 ) (18,615 ) (55,081 ) (51,158 ) 366,023 242,895 1,045,914 725,907 Income from operations before income taxes 1,026,679 1,247,050 4,970,215 2,980,040 Income tax expense 361,000 462,000 1,536,000 376,000 Net income available to common shareholders $ 665,679 $ 785,050 $ 3,434,215 $ 2,604,040 Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 1.12 $ 1.21 $ 5.65 $ 3.85 Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 1.10 $ 1.18 $ 5.56 $ 3.79 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 592,768 651,170 607,505 676,103 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 606,278 664,688 617,887 686,576 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.82 $ 0.82

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2018 Balance, April 1, 2018 844,089 $ 8,441 (160,085 ) $ (14,245,830 ) $ 22,036,562 $ 62,296,042 $ 70,095,215 Dividends on common stock, $0.18 per share — — — — — (127,937 ) (127,937 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards — — — — 5,593 — 5,593 Repurchase of common stock — — (68,016 ) (7,059,864 ) — — (7,059,864 ) Net income — — — — — 785,050 785,050 Balance, June 30, 2018 844,089 $ 8,441 (228,101 ) $ (21,305,694 ) $ 22,042,155 $ 62,953,155 $ 63,698,057 THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2019 Balance, April 1, 2019 856,039 $ 8,561 (263,271 ) $ (24,511,598 ) $ 23,148,372 $ 66,203,466 $ 64,848,801 Dividends on common stock, $0.18 per share — — — — — (111,766 ) (111,766 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards — — — — 36,801 — 36,801 Repurchase of common stock — — (1 ) (141 ) — — (141 ) Net income — — — — — 665,679 665,679 Balance, June 30, 2019 856,039 $ 8,561 (263,272 ) $ (24,511,739 ) $ 23,185,173 $ 66,757,379 $ 65,439,374 Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2018 Balance, October 1, 2017 831,438 $ 8,314 (153,432 ) $ (13,601,302 ) $ 20,825,919 $ 60,935,911 $ 68,168,842 Dividends on common stock, $0.82 per share — — — — — (586,796 ) (586,796 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 12,651 127 — — 1,216,236 — 1,216,363 Repurchase of common stock — — (74,669 ) (7,704,392 ) — — (7,704,392 ) Net income — — — — — 2,604,040 2,604,040 Balance, June 30, 2018 844,089 $ 8,441 (228,101 ) $ (21,305,694 ) $ 22,042,155 $ 62,953,155 $ 63,698,057 NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2019 Balance, October 1, 2018 844,089 $ 8,441 (228,312 ) $ (21,324,752 ) $ 22,069,098 $ 63,848,030 $ 64,600,817 Dividends on common stock, $0.82 per share — — — — — (524,866 ) (524,866 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 11,950 120 — — 1,116,075 — 1,116,195 Repurchase of common stock — — (34,960 ) (3,186,987 ) — — (3,186,987 ) Net income — — — — — 3,434,215 3,434,215 Balance, June 30, 2019 856,039 $ 8,561 (263,272 ) $ (24,511,739 ) $ 23,185,173 $ 66,757,379 $ 65,439,374

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows

for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 June June 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 3,434,215 $ 2,604,040 Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 1,827,711 1,619,868 Amortization 41,667 63,750 Gain on sales of property and equipment (15,376 ) (5,300 ) Equity-based compensation 1,035,128 957,656 Deferred income taxes 112,439 (672,431 ) Provision for losses on doubtful accounts 179,000 23,000 Inventory allowance 454,357 (267,389 ) Other 2,967 2,967 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,209,941 ) (3,276,391 ) Inventories 11,468,718 22,167,954 Prepaid and other current assets (5,698,021 ) (5,843,877 ) Other assets 19,712 (4,928 ) Accounts payable 2,485,721 1,584,358 Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses (1,460,935 ) 125,758 Income taxes receivable 157,836 11,751 Net cash flows from operating activities 10,835,198 19,090,786 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (3,385,977 ) (2,120,358 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 56,200 5,300 Net cash flows (used in) investing activities (3,329,777 ) (2,115,058 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,022,309,940 1,043,415,401 Repayments under revolving credit facility (1,025,624,006 ) (1,051,967,147 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (686,139 ) (279,339 ) Repurchase of common stock (3,186,987 ) (7,704,392 ) Dividends on common stock (524,866 ) (586,796 ) Withholdings on the exercise of equity-based awards — (101,200 ) Net cash flows (used in) financing activities (7,712,058 ) (17,223,473 ) Net change in cash (206,637 ) (247,745 ) Cash, beginning of period 520,644 523,065 Cash, end of period $ 314,007 $ 275,320 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 1,140,562 $ 764,557 Cash paid during the period for income taxes 1,265,725 1,036,680 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable $ 91,838 $ 8,203 Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting and exercise of equity-based awards 1,005,792 1,183,091

