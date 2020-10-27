SMI 9’887 -1.0%  SPI 12’337 -0.8%  Dow 27’463 -0.8%  DAX 12’064 -0.9%  Euro 1.0720 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’071 -1.1%  Gold 1’907 0.2%  Dollar 0.9092 0.1%  Öl 40.7 0.6% 

+++ NEU im Ratgeber: Die besten Robo Advisor in der Schweiz +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.10.2020 22:25:00

AMCON Distributing Company Announces Charles J. Schmaderer Named CFO and $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON”) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska-based consumer products company is pleased to announce that Charles J. "Chuck” Schmaderer has been named as Chief Financial Officer of AMCON, in addition to the positions he presently holds as Vice President and Secretary of AMCON. Andrew C. Plummer, who has served as AMCON's Chief Financial Officer since January 2007, will continue to serve as AMCON's President and Chief Operating Officer, as well as being a member of AMCON's Board of Directors.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Alphabet Inc. (A) / AMS AG / Apple Inc. 56925743 52.00 % 12.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Deutsche Post AG / FedEx Corp. / United Parcel Service Inc. (B) 56925744 53.00 % 11.00 %
Daimler AG / Porsche Automobil Hldg. AG 56925745 59.00 % 10.00 %

"Chuck has been a key member of our financial team at AMCON since 2006 and has worked closely with Andy and I over the years implementing a wide range of long term strategic initiatives,” said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We have built a strong culture of financial stewardship at AMCON over the years, and Chuck’s hard work and dedication have been central to those efforts. As our footprint continues to grow, the systems and procedures developed by Chuck and his finance team will provide a strong foundation to build upon,” said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

"One of the key tenets of AMCON’s operating philosophy over the years has been a relentless focus on the success of our customers. I look forward to building upon the Company’s foundation of financial strength and capabilities in support of this mission in the coming years,” said Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON’s Chief Financial Officer.

In addition, we are pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of AMCON declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. This cash dividend is payable on December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 6, 2020.

At the same time, the Board of Directors replenished the number of shares authorized for repurchase under AMCON’s existing Common Stock repurchase program. The program provides for the purchase of up to 75,000 shares of AMCON’s common stock; the shares may be purchased from time to time in open market or negotiated transactions.

AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled foods, and health and beauty care products with distribution facilities in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also operates twenty-one (21) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akin’s Natural Foods Market www.akins.com in its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Market & Cafe www.chamberlins.com, and Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.com in its Florida market.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Amcon Distributing CompanyShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Amcon Distributing CompanyShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’881.00
0.94 %
Lonza Grp 577.80
0.59 %
Roche Hldg G 300.75
0.35 %
Sika 230.90
0.17 %
Part Grp Hldg 835.00
-0.19 %
Swiss Re 65.24
-1.92 %
LafargeHolcim 40.25
-1.92 %
CS Group 9.45
-2.56 %
Novartis 74.15
-2.86 %
Swiss Life Hldg 320.50
-3.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV
11:40
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Lonza Group AG
11:13
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Alphabet, AMS, Apple
10:13
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
10:08
Schwergewichte bewahren SMI vor Schlimmerem
10:00
China Still the Engine of Global Growth?
07:21
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Rücklauf bis 2’830 Punkte? / Geberit – Ausbruch aus Trendkanal steht bevor
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
mehr
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amcon Distributing CompanyShs 69.01 1.49% Amcon Distributing CompanyShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis sieht im dritten Quartal Licht und Schatten durch COVID-19 - Novartis-Aktie rot
Siegfried-CEO: Investitionen in Abfüllanlage für BioNTech lohnen sich - Siegfried-Aktie im Minus
Wie sich Multimilliardär Warren Buffett zu US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November positioniert
Nestlé baut Purina-Produktion in den USA weiter aus
Dow verliert schlussendlich deutlich -- SMI beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schliesst tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Wieso der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken fällt - türkische Lira im Sinkflug
SAP kappt Ziele wegen Corona und Schwenk zur Cloud - Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab
ams erwartet gutes Geschäft im vierten Quartal - ams-Aktie dennoch rot
Schweizerische Gesetzgebung begünstigt Position von Kryptowährungen
Implenia plant Umbau und Entlassungen - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
An den US-Märkten herrschte Zurückhaltung. Am heimischen Markt wurden derweil Verluste verbucht. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren am Dienstag vor allem Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit