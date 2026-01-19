Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’277 -1.0%  SPI 18’334 -1.1%  Dow 49’359 -0.2%  DAX 24’959 -1.3%  Euro 0.9287 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’926 -1.7%  Gold 4’671 1.7%  Bitcoin 73’909 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7975 -0.5%  Öl 64.1 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405
Top News
Spannendes Jahr 2026 für Tesla-Aktie voraus: Robo-Taxis und KI im Fokus
Ausblick: 3M stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Bei diesen Rüstungsaktie sehen Analysten 2026 das höchste Potenzial
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Zcash nach Korrektur nahezu verdoppelt: Charttechnik signalisiert weiteres Potenzial
Suche...

Amcon Distributing CompanyShs Aktie 1864190 / US02341Q2057

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

20.01.2026 00:56:24

Amcon Distributing Co. Q1 Income Advances

Amcon Distributing CompanyShs
90.30 USD 1.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Amcon Distributing Co. (DIT) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.79 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $0.35 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $730.06 million from $711.27 million last year.

Amcon Distributing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.79 Mln. vs. $0.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $730.06 Mln vs. $711.27 Mln last year.

Nachrichten zu Amcon Distributing CompanyShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten