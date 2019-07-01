Ambulance Manufacturer Braun Ambulances to attend Pinnacle 2019

VAN WERT, Ohio, June 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Ambulances will attend this year's Pinnacle EMS Conference in Orlando, Florida. The event will take place July 22-26, 2019 at Rosen Shingle Creek and will feature a main conference, power seminars, bonus sessions, special meetings, and an exhibition with select sponsors. Braun Ambulances will have an Express Type III ambulance on display at the event.

Pinnacle is a conference and event that allows various departments, EMS leaders, and healthcare leaders to network and learn from others in their field. The event starts Monday, July 22nd, with power seminars on best practices, mental health, the lifecycle of caregivers, and bonus sessions focused on industry standards and creating an ideal work environment. Power seminars, special meetings, and bonus sessions on leadership topics and best practices continue Tuesday, leading up to the opening keynote Tuesday evening. The conference and bonus sessions will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, with topics such as ALS, accommodations, privacy & data security, and higher education, with bonus sessions finishing out the event on Friday.

Braun Ambulances will have a demo Express Type III ambulance on display during the event. This Type III ambulance is built on a Chevy G3500 chassis and features Velvac heated mirrors, Valor Swivel seat on a sliding track, and a Whelen 4500 light bar. The demo also includes a custom street-side layout, cabinet stack at the head of sliding track seat, custom console, antimicrobial assist handles at curb-side and inside rear doors for easy entry and exit, and Braun's EZ Glide door.

Braun direct representatives will be in attendance during the event to answer questions about the demo unit and other features. "We look forward to showcasing this Express Type III ambulance demo at Pinnacle this year," says Chad Brown, VP of Sales and Marketing. "Last year was our first year attending the event and it was a wonderful experience. We're looking forward to returning a second year with this Type III demo ambulance. This Express model packs in the features and we can't wait to showcase them to attendees."

For additional information regarding these units or Pinnacle 2019, please contact Chad Brown at chadb@braunambulances.com



About Demers-Braun:

Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries, and Crestline Coach Ltd are three distinct brands owned by Demers-Braun. The second largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America, Demers-Braun has been recognized for leadership in innovative design and quality products. With over a 140-years of combined history serving the emergency response market worldwide, Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries and Crestline Coach Ltd offer a wide-range of ambulances, specialty vehicles, and small to mid-sized buses. To learn more about the respective brands, visit their websites at http://www.Demers-Ambulances.com, http://www.BraunAmbulances.com, and http://www.crestlinecoach.com.

SOURCE chadb@braunambulances.com