Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered b
15.11.2021 18:21:30

Ambu A/S: Notice of the Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of Ambu A/S, which is held on 

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 at 1:00 pm (CET)

at the premises of Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center, Arni Magnussons Gade 2-4, DK-1577 Copenhagen V.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed. 

In connection with the Annual General Meeting, Ambu A/S follows the applicable recommendations and guidelines from the Danish health authorities regarding COVID-19.

Follow live video transmission
The Annual General Meeting will be transmitted live on video with a choice of either English or Danish spoken language. The video will also be available on demand after the meeting. Link to the video transmission will be posted on www.ambu.com/AGM no later than the day before the Annual General Meeting.


Contacts

Investors
Michael Højgaard, CFO, miho@ambu.com / +45 4030 4349
Nicolai Thomsen, Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Financial Planning, nith@ambu.com / +45 2620 8047

Media
Mikkel Trier Wagner, Director, Corporate Communications, mtw@ambu.com / +45 4191 0830

Ambu A/S
Baltorpbakken 13, DK-2750 Ballerup, Denmark, Tel.: +45 7225 2000, CVR no.: 63 64 49 19, www.ambu.com

 

