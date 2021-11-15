|
15.11.2021 18:21:30
Ambu A/S: Notice of the Annual General Meeting
Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of Ambu A/S, which is held on
Tuesday, 14 December 2021 at 1:00 pm (CET)
at the premises of Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center, Arni Magnussons Gade 2-4, DK-1577 Copenhagen V.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Tesla Inc. / Varta AG
|114087365
|59.00 %
|17.00 %
|BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc.
|114087366
|59.00 %
|16.00 %
|Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica S.A. / Nordex SE / Vestas Wind Systems A/S
|114087367
|59.00 %
|14.00 %
The notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed.
In connection with the Annual General Meeting, Ambu A/S follows the applicable recommendations and guidelines from the Danish health authorities regarding COVID-19.
Follow live video transmission
The Annual General Meeting will be transmitted live on video with a choice of either English or Danish spoken language. The video will also be available on demand after the meeting. Link to the video transmission will be posted on www.ambu.com/AGM no later than the day before the Annual General Meeting.
Contacts
Investors
Michael Højgaard, CFO, miho@ambu.com / +45 4030 4349
Nicolai Thomsen, Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Financial Planning, nith@ambu.com / +45 2620 8047
Media
Mikkel Trier Wagner, Director, Corporate Communications, mtw@ambu.com / +45 4191 0830
Ambu A/S
Baltorpbakken 13, DK-2750 Ballerup, Denmark, Tel.: +45 7225 2000, CVR no.: 63 64 49 19, www.ambu.com
Attachments
Nachrichten zu Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-
|
08.11.21
|Ausblick: Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered B stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered B mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.08.21
|Ausblick: Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered B zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered B mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.05.21
|Ausblick: Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered B präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.21